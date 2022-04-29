In her first look at her as Barbie in her upcoming film of the same name, Margot Robbie is speechless. The most-anticipated live-action adventure film is based on the iconic doll. The film will be released on July 21, 2023, with much fanfare. Warner Bros. shared a snapshot of Robbie behind the wheel of Barbie’s classic pink convertible on social media on Tuesday, and the image has already gone viral.

Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Movie 2023 Release Date

Margot Robbie will star in Barbie, which will be released in the US on July 21, 2023. At the CinemaCon show in Las Vegas, Warner Bros. announced that they were making a live-action movie starring Margot Robbie and a lot of other big names.

The film’s release date in the United States has been set for July 21, 2023.

At first glance:

During the first few minutes of the show, a picture of Robbie in the convertible with a megawatt smile. When the film ‘Oppenheimer,’ directed by Christopher Nolan, premieres this weekend, it will be up against Barbie in terms of box office receipts, among other things.

Barbie: Cast

Ryan Gosling will co-star in the film as Ken with Robbie Amell. Also included in the star-studded cast are Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simul Lii, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Isa Rae, and Michael Cera, among many other well-known actors. Robbie is also a producer on the film, which she is directing with her husband, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, and David Heyman and executing it.

What the director had to say:

In addition to directing the film, Greta Gerwig, who penned the script with Noah Baumbach, is also producing it, now shooting in the United Kingdom. During Gerwig’s luncheon with the 2020 Academy Award nominees, ET spoke with her about the film’s excitement.

“I’m concerned that to avoid jinxing things, I’ll have to remark something along the lines of, “Are you insane?” to everyone who witnesses what we’re doing. ‘You have no chance!'” Greta Gerwig, who was then an actor, cracks a joke. It is usually a positive indication, in my opinion, when this occurs.

However, the good news is that this opens the door to an exciting array of novel approaches to dealing with the problem. ‘When people hear the name Barbie, they instinctively believe they know what the movie will be,’ but when they find that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, they say, ‘Okay. Maybe I don’t know.’

What are the producers saying?

Producers LuckyChap, with Mattel’s Robbie Brenner, David Heyman for Heyday Films, and Tom Ackerley, are also involved in the production of “Barbie.” In addition to Josey McNamara of LuckyChap and Ynon Kreiz of Mattel, executive producers on the film.

The original cast of Barbie

According to trustworthy sources, the production of a live-action Barbie film has been in development since 2014. It was reported that Amy Schumer had been cast in the role of Barbie in the film, which the studio confirmed.

Following that, Anne Hathaway was cast in the role of Barbie. But there were several difficulties along the way, and the picture was ultimately never released. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. produced a picture where Margot Robbie portrays the film’s main character.

Almost every youngster has had a Barbie at some point in their life. Enormous anticipation arose as soon as the film’s release date was revealed.

