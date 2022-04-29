Canadian ice hockey player Guy Lafleur played professionally in the NHL. Having scored 50 goals and accrued 100 points in six straight seasons, he was the first and only player to accomplish this record. Guy Lafleur’s full name is Guy Damien Lafleur, and he is also known as Guy Lafleur. Guy Lafleur was named to the list of the 100 greatest NHL players in 2017, compiled by ESPN.

He underwent open-heart surgery in September, and five bypasses were performed as a result of the procedure.

Guy Lafleur Early Life:

Lafleur was born on September 20, 1951, in the town of Thurso, Quebec. When he was five years old, he received his first hockey stick as a Christmas present, and he immediately began practicing and competing in the sport.

Guy Lafleur Career:

In three consecutive years in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in 1962, 1963, and 1964, he set a competition record by scoring 64 points, which remains unbeaten.

As a result of his 130 regular-season goals that helped the Quebec Remparts win the Memorial Cup in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 1971, Lafleur was widely regarded as one of the best junior hockey players of all time.

At the time, Lafleur was smitten with players such as Bobby Orr and Jean Béliveau, among others. According to Jean-Bernard Rainville, a broadcaster for Radio Canada, he got the nickname “Le Turbo de Thurso when playing for the Remparts.”

From 1976 through 1979, the Canadians won four consecutive Stanley Cups, and Lafleur was named the team’s postseason MVP in 1977. Don Cherry, the head coach of the Boston Bruins during the 1978 Stanley Cup playoffs, urged his players to assault Lafleur with their sticks whenever they contacted him.

In the series, Bruin players stabbed Lafleur’s head numerous times, and it was covered in bandages at the conclusion. He returned to Thurso the day after the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup, where he proudly exhibited it on his front lawn for all of his neighbors to see.

On the CD Lafleur! Guy Lafleur recited hockey lessons as disco music played in the background as a background soundtrack.

Guy Lafleur Wife and marital status:

Guy Lafleur and Lisa Lafleur tied the knot around this time. His two sons, Mark Lafleur and Martin Lafleur are members of the Lafleur family.

Net Worth

Guy Lafleur’s net worth estimates put it somewhere between $10 million and $20 million.

What caused Guy Lafleur’s death, and how did he die?

Following the death of former New York Islanders player and fellow Quebecer Mike Bossy, who passed away last week at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer, the hockey world is still in sorrow. In 2019, doctors doing emergency quadruple bypass heart surgery on LaFleur, a patient fondly known as “The Flower,” discovered malignancies on her chest wall.

After learning that cancer had returned to both the upper lobe of his lung and the lymph nodes he had removed a few months earlier, Lafleur decided to undergo another round of chemotherapy.

Lafleur scored 560 goals and added 793 assists in 1,126 games over 17 seasons, earning him a spot among the NHL’s top 100 all-time players. He passed away on April 22, 2022.

In the wake of the death of such a revered character in the sport of ice hockey, many people were moved to tears.

