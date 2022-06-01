7.6 C
Justin Bieber Writes A Sweet Tribute To Little Sister Jazmyn On The 14th Birthday!!

Justin Bieber is a singer-songwriter from Canada. Scooter Braun, the teen idol’s manager, discovered him on YouTube when he was 13 years old. Justin Bieber HeJusti is the youngest solo male artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 at the age of 16, and Justin Bieber is also the first artist to have seven songs from a debut album chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jazmyn Shared A Pair Of Pictures From The Time She Spent With Justin

Justin Bieber is a family man. In honor of his younger sister Jazmyn’s 14th birthday, a Love Yourself singer paid tribute to her on Instagram, posting plenty of photos of the two from the past and present. Jazmyn Bieber, 15, & Jaxon Bieber, 12, are Jeremy Bieber’s half-siblings.

Justin Bieber Writes A Sweet Tribute To Little Sister Jazmyn On The 14th Birthday

However, Justin Bieber said in the caption, Happy 14th birthday to the kindest, most beautiful, adorable, little sister a brother could want. I’m head over heels in love with you, @jazmynbieber. Erin Wagner, Justin’s mother, is theirs. Justin’s half-sister Jazmyn Bieber and Justin’s 12-year-old brother Jaxon Bieber are the results of Justin’s dad Jeremy Bieber’s previous relationship with his ex-Erin Wagner.

The singer of Peaches also has another half-sister, Bay, 3, whom his dad shares with his wife Chelsey, and a step-sister, Allie Rebelo, 15, who is Chelsey’s child from a prior relationship. Earlier this month (January 2022), Jazmyn shared a pair of pictures from the time she spent with Justin, 28, and his spouse, Hailey Bieber, at some point during their trip to Canada. The Instagram photo was captioned as Fam time by Jazmyn.

Hailey Bieber is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and an American model. Since beginning her modeling career in 2014, she has been in a number of prominent ad campaigns as well as on the runway. In 2018, she married Justin Bieber, a singer. Hailey Baldwin isn’t hurrying her baby preparations any longer.

Last December, Justin published a candy black-and-white picture of himself with Hailey, 25, Jazmyn, and Allie with the caption, My preferred girls. While Justin has previously stated his desire to start his own family with his wife Hailey, the model has openly stated that he is waiting for the right time to do it.

I assume, preferably within a subsequent couple of years, we’d attempt, she instructed WSJ Magazine in February. But there’s a reason it’s referred to as an attempt. There is no idea how long it will take to complete that process. Definitely no children this year; that might be a bit hectic.

Meanwhile, as part of his ‘Justice World Tour,’ Justin is planning a painting performance at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18. Beginning in May 2022 and ending in March 2023, the Justice World Tour will visit over 30 countries and perform over 125 shows. 

READ MORE:

Justin will be visiting India for the second time for the forthcoming show. He visited Mumbai in 2017 as part of his international tour, which drew over 40,000 fans.

