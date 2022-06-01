Margaret Qualley Is Officially Engaged To Jack Antonoff!!

After less than a year of dating, it has been claimed that Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are engaged. According to a report in People on Monday, the music producer popped the question, and the couple is now engaged to be married.

The First Time They Were Seen Together In Public As A Couple Was In March

Antonoff, 38 years old, was seen at the Cannes Film Festival attending the opening of Qualley’s newest film, “Stars at Noon,” when she was seen with a ring on her finger that appeared to be an engagement ring.

When the music producer and Qualley were caught kissing in New York City in August of 2021, they were generally presumed to be dating after the couple’s passionate embrace was captured on camera.

At the time, Page Six revealed in an exclusive interview that the couple was engaging in many public displays of affection (PSA) as they were enjoying ice cream at Milk Bar, which is a popular place to go for dessert.

The first time they were seen together in public as a couple was in March of this year, at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. They were photographed holding hands. Lena Dunham, the 36-year-old writer for “Girls,” and Jack Antonoff dated for five years before breaking up in 2018.

Luis Felber, a musician from Peru who is currently 35 years old, is now married to Dunham. On the other side, there was speculation that Qualley was dating Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28 years old.

Her most recent relationship, which did not involve Shia LaBeouf, ended in January 2021 when she brought a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her and been violent against her, as well as intentionally caused her emotional distress.

Qualley has shown her support for Twigs on Instagram, although LaBeouf has categorically denied all of the allegations made against him. After the young celebrity fanned engagement rumors at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 26, with her giant diamond ring, Andie MacDowell’s 27-year-old daughter and Taylor Swift’s go-to composer appear ready to head down the aisle.

In October of last year, the pair were seen out and about in New York City, walking hand in hand through the streets of the Big Apple. On another of their dates in New York City just two weeks before, they were observed getting physically intimate.

At the AFI Awards in March, the stunning couple came out to the public about their relationship. A few days later, when they went to the Critics’ Choice Awards, they surprised their audience again with something special.

Jack took Margaret with him to the Grammy Awards in April 2022, where he was nominated for Album of the Year for producing Taylor Swift’s Evermore album, which Margaret also attended. Margaret was also present at the Grammy Awards.

There are rumors that Shia LaBeouf dated Margaret before her relationship with Jack. They have had a causal relationship between December 2020 and January 2021.

Following the breakup of her relationship with Shia, Margaret publicly supported FKA Twigs in her allegations that Shia had been abusive to her. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Margaret highlighted the charges of sexual aggression, assault, and the infliction of emotional pain leveled against the Transformers star.

According to Margaret’s explanation, it was essential for her to understand that Margaret had faith in her. FKA has taken Shia, a former Disney star, to court for the alleged assault, which Shia has denied. FKA has launched a lawsuit against Shia.