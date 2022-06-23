‘Unbreakable’ Bond!! Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey After All Health Scares

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two close calls with health issues have tested Justin and Hailey’s marriage, but they’ve come out stronger as a couple as a result. Blood clots in the model’s heart had moved to her brain and caused her to have a ministroke in March.

He revealed he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome a few days later, on June 10th, in a candid Instagram video, a rare neurological disorder caused by the same virus as chickenpox and shingles. It came after he had to postpone three dates of his much-anticipated Justice tour due to unforeseen circumstances. As a result, the right side of his face was paralyzed, making it impossible for him to blink or smile.

‘Unbreakable’ Bond!! Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Come Out Stronger After All Health Scares!!

“Hailey has been very supportive of Justin, just like he helped her during her health concerns,” a friend of the pair tells the source. They’re impenetrable, to put it mildly. Hailey admitted that she felt “closer than ever” to Justin Bieber when she appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on June 15 to promote her new skincare line, “Rhode.”

Two days before Hailey’s performance, Bieber posted a social media update in which he acknowledged that he was in the midst of a “horrendous storm,” but that things were already looking up. The remainder of Justin Bieber’s Justice world tour, originally scheduled to run through July, has been postponed while he focuses on his health.

Several people close to Bieber have said, “It’s been difficult.” When it comes to the healing process, there is nothing he can do about it. He needs to follow his medication regimen, get enough sleep, and eat a balanced diet. If Stephan is correct, most people will make a significant recovery within three months. — Stephan, who has not treated the singer

Stephan, responding to claims on social media that the COVID vaccine caused Justin Bieber’s illness, said that there is no proven link between immunizations and facial weakness. Even though Hailey was traveling back and forth between Los Angeles and New York City to promote Rhode, a source close to Bieber said that she “constantly checked in on Justin.” “It’s given her a lot of anxiety. Despite her belief that he will be fine, this year has been challenging.”

He introduced her to the 15-year-old pop wunderkind backstage on the Today show in 2009, when Hailey was just 12 years old. According to Hailey Bieber, they were friends and briefly dated in 2015 before their “extremely traumatic” split. Several months after reigniting their love in 2018, they were married in a New York City courtroom. In South Carolina, a year later, they received a more lavish welcome.

As a child, Bieber was diagnosed with depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and anxiety disorder. As a guest on Judah and Chelsea Smith’s In Good Faith podcast, he said that he was aware that he had a lot of trauma and scars to overcome before he could be in a healthy, long-term relationship. In the end, Hailey was able to accept me for who I am.

In the eyes of one source, Justin has made significant progress in his relationship with Hailey. With each other, they will do whatever it takes. While on tour in Europe this summer, Bieber will rely on his family and faith to keep him going. This is just another setback,” the couple’s friend says. “He’s going to move forward and get better.”. He has a positive outlook on both his personal and professional life.