Hailey Rhodes Justin Bieber is an American pop singer, model, and media personality. Hailey had been a hot topic earlier this month. Rhode, Bieber’s new skincare line, debuted earlier this month and is now available for purchase. The company’s line of skin barrier protection products is well-curated and reasonably priced. As she put it, her items should be affordable and easily obtained by everyone.

Although her skincare line just launched, Bieber’s Rhodes has already been pulled into court by a firm with the same name as hers. Justin Bieber’s new cosmetics line, according to recent reports, has been renamed after her middle name. Rhode NYC, a garment company, has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against her.

Why Is Model Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Line Rhode Being Sued?

Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, two former college roommates, founded Rhode NYC in May 2013. Because they believe Bieber’s Rhode brand is using the same name as their own skincare line, they’ve taken legal action.

As a result, they launched a complaint against trademark infringement on Tuesday and sought to prevent Bieber from using the Rhodes name to market and sell any products, fearing that it could harm the Rhodes clothing company. According to them, Bieber’s fame could threaten to harm the model’s brand. There’s even an allegation that Bieber’s brand has a logo that looks like Rhode NYC.

Rhode NYC’s co-founders said that they’ve put their blood, sweat, and tears into the company’s growth and development. They had to make a lot of personal sacrifices and deal with a lot of difficulties. Their hard work has paid off, as their brand is now carried in Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, among other high-end retailers.

Several celebrities, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Mindy Kaling, are now seen sporting the label. They even said in the lawsuit that Rhode NYC expects to collect $14.5 million in revenue this year, according to the lawsuit.

Rhode An Clothing, Accessory, And Makeup Brand

Rhode, a clothing and accessory brand owned by Khatau and Vickers, is used for a variety of products. In addition, the company wants to expand its range of products to include household goods and accessories in the future.

They are also considering expanding into makeup and skincare products, according to Khatau’s statement. According to their preliminary injunction motion, Hailey must stop utilizing their brand name in connection with her skincare product or else face further legal action from them. It was requested in order to avoid any future confusion.

Rhode NYC’s co-owners said that their brand represents everything they’ve worked for. In addition, Justin Bieber’s use of their name harms the organization as well as its employees, clients, and even business partners. Bieber tried to buy the name’s rights from them four years ago, but they turned him down. Apparently, the model has applied for the trademark “Rhode” for apparel, according to the women.

Vickers and Khatau said they understood why Bieber wants to use her middle name as a brand name for her clothing line. While it may be possible to generate this kind of brand confusion just by using one’s own name, the law clearly states that this cannot be done.

They even said that what Justin Bieber is currently doing is harming a minority-owned firm that two women have worked hard to build into a global brand. “We encourage competition, but we just do not want competitors utilizing our name,” they had even stated.