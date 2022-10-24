6.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, October 24, 2022
EntertainmentnewsWho Is Rojean Kar? What Did She Say About...
Entertainmentnews

Who Is Rojean Kar? What Did She Say About Travis Scott?

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

8
0

On October 22, 2022, the model used social media to spread rumors that Travis Scott cheated on her. Travis Scott has denied the rumors.

Rojean Kar is a model who has more than 300k followers on Instagram.

On social media, the 30-year-old goes by the name @Yungsweetro and often posts revealing photos of herself.

Rojean has been dating rapper Travis Scott since 2013 – long before he started dating fashion czar Kylie Jenner.

Who Is Rojean Kar? What Did She Say About Travis Scott?

She is also said to be the reason why Travis and Kylie broke up for a short time in 2019. However, Rojean called this “a false narrative.” “That’s when she hooked up with Travis.

In October 2019, the model set the record straight on her Instagram account, which was private at the time.

“None of these rumors are true, the internet is just making up a false narrative,” she said in an Instagram story that E! News got a hold of.

“Please stop spreading lies and leave him, her and me alone because this is hurting real people. Thank you.”

What Did She Say About Travis Scott?

Rojean posted a video to her Instagram story late last week that showed her working behind the camera on one of Travis’ projects.

Travis was seen in the background of the video, which read, “I’m directing, of course.”

Fans began to believe that the rapper was cheating on them when he posted his own pictures of what looked like the same set.

On October 22, 2022, Travis quickly put an end to the rumors on his Instagram story.

“There’s a lot of weird stuff going on,” he wrote Saturday night, denying the claims.

“While I was shooting a video, someone who wasn’t supposed to be there took photos on a set that was supposed to be closed. This is the last time I will say this. I have never met this person. This person and I have never been together. So please stop playing cyber games and making up stories all the time.”

Rojean also wasted no time telling her side of the story on social media.

“What we’re not going to do is we’re not going to lie to me. … I pretended I didn’t know you and went along with every bullshit story no matter how much bullshit it got me,” she said in an Instagram story video.

“But to say you don’t know me and have never been with me when everyone has seen you with me and I have pictures and videos of you with me? Please. Sir, come on.”

She went on to say that she was “invited to this video shoot” and that she “never took a secret picture in her damn life.”

Rojean even admitted that posting the video on set was “messy.”

The model also opened up about her and Scott spending Valentine’s Day together, saying, “You cheat on this chick every single night. Everyone in the fucking city can see it! “Don’t do that.”

In response, Travis posted a message from @courtneyluxe, who said she’s been “working with Travis for 8 years” and “was on set all day while he was shooting a video for another artist.”

The woman said Kar “wasn’t with him,” and she said Rojean was “crazy.”

“He has nothing to do with her. “There’s nothing left to see here,” the woman said.

How Long Have Travis And Kylie Jenner Been Together?

Kylie has been dating Travis for more than five years.

They started dating in April 2017, and they broke up for a short time in October 2019.

The first time the two were seen together was at Coachella in 2017. In February 2018, they had their first child, Stormi.

The two got back together in 2021, and in February 2022, they had their second child, whose name is still a secret.

Since Rojean and Travis got into a fight, Kylie has been posting pictures of herself breaking out of a corset. Fans think these are pictures of her after she broke up with Travis.

Read More:

Sacheen Littlefeather: Net Worth, Age, Cause Of Death!

Previous articleWhen Is Beetlejuice 2 Coming Out? Expected Release Date, Cast, And More!
Next articleNicki Minaj’s Net Worth 2022! Age, Husband, Songs, Height & More!
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Top News

Who Was Zuri Craig? America’s Got Talent Vocalist, Dead At 44

Zuri Craig's family wrote in an Instagram post on his official ZoReMi entertainment page that he had died.Zuri died...
Net Worth

Nicki Minaj’s Net Worth 2022! Age, Husband, Songs, Height & More!

Social media users have been discussing Nicki Minaj after an Instagram user by the name of Kate Miller claimed...
Movie

When Is Beetlejuice 2 Coming Out? Expected Release Date, Cast, And More!

Beetlejuice is a 1988 American fantasy horror comedy film directed by Tim Burton, written by Michael McDowell and Warren...
Top News

Black Adam Starring Dwayne Johnson Opens To $67 Million To Lead Domestic Weekend Box Office

The superhero film Black Adam, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, topped the box office charts over the weekend. Overseas,...
Net Worth

Sacheen Littlefeather: Net Worth, Age, Cause Of Death!

Sacheen Littlefeather is well known among the audience for being a marvelous actress. This year, there will be a...
Net Worth

Liz Cheney Net Worth, Daughter, Husband, And More!

Liz Cheney is a 56-year-old lawyer, politician, political analyst, and author. She has been the Republican congresswoman from Wyoming...

Must read

news

Bachelor In Paradise Star Casey Woods Hasn’t Walked In 4 Months

The way Casey Woods left season 8 of "Bachelor...
news

Who Is James Holmes? Where Is James Holmes Now?

James Eagan Holmes, who was born on December 13,...
news

Mexican Woman Who Inspired Pixar’s ‘Mama Coco’ dies At 109

Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero has died. It is believed...
news

Balenciaga Made An $1,800 Lay’s Potato Chip Bag

Balenciaga's new clutches are modeled after Lay's, are said...
news

Maitland Ward Reveals ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Who Supported Porn Career 

Maitland Ward, who starred on "Boy Meets World," talked...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

Adam Lanza: Height, Weight, Career, And More

Adam Lanza is a convicted felon. On December 14,...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Who Is Lucy Simon? Composer of ‘The Secret Garden,’ Dies At 82

Lucy Elizabeth Simon was an American author of theater...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Welcome To Plathville Kim Plath Opens Up About Being Abused by A Babysitter As A Child

Kim Plath, 49, revealed the biggest secret she kept...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Who Was Laura Ackerson? How Was Her Body Found?

Laura Ackerson was a single mother in North Carolina....
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Black Adam Starring Dwayne Johnson Opens To $67 Million To Lead Domestic Weekend Box Office

Top News 0
The superhero film Black Adam, starring Dwayne "The Rock"...

Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel

Series 0
In an epic tale so gigantic it can only...

Nicki Minaj’s Net Worth 2022! Age, Husband, Songs, Height & More!

Net Worth 0
Social media users have been discussing Nicki Minaj after...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun