On October 22, 2022, the model used social media to spread rumors that Travis Scott cheated on her. Travis Scott has denied the rumors.

Rojean Kar is a model who has more than 300k followers on Instagram.

On social media, the 30-year-old goes by the name @Yungsweetro and often posts revealing photos of herself.

Rojean has been dating rapper Travis Scott since 2013 – long before he started dating fashion czar Kylie Jenner.

Who Is Rojean Kar? What Did She Say About Travis Scott?

She is also said to be the reason why Travis and Kylie broke up for a short time in 2019. However, Rojean called this “a false narrative.” “That’s when she hooked up with Travis.

In October 2019, the model set the record straight on her Instagram account, which was private at the time.

“None of these rumors are true, the internet is just making up a false narrative,” she said in an Instagram story that E! News got a hold of.

“Please stop spreading lies and leave him, her and me alone because this is hurting real people. Thank you.”

Rojean posted a video to her Instagram story late last week that showed her working behind the camera on one of Travis’ projects.

Travis was seen in the background of the video, which read, “I’m directing, of course.”

Fans began to believe that the rapper was cheating on them when he posted his own pictures of what looked like the same set.

On October 22, 2022, Travis quickly put an end to the rumors on his Instagram story.

“There’s a lot of weird stuff going on,” he wrote Saturday night, denying the claims.

“While I was shooting a video, someone who wasn’t supposed to be there took photos on a set that was supposed to be closed. This is the last time I will say this. I have never met this person. This person and I have never been together. So please stop playing cyber games and making up stories all the time.”

Rojean also wasted no time telling her side of the story on social media.

“What we’re not going to do is we’re not going to lie to me. … I pretended I didn’t know you and went along with every bullshit story no matter how much bullshit it got me,” she said in an Instagram story video.

“But to say you don’t know me and have never been with me when everyone has seen you with me and I have pictures and videos of you with me? Please. Sir, come on.”

She went on to say that she was “invited to this video shoot” and that she “never took a secret picture in her damn life.”

Rojean even admitted that posting the video on set was “messy.”

The model also opened up about her and Scott spending Valentine’s Day together, saying, “You cheat on this chick every single night. Everyone in the fucking city can see it! “Don’t do that.”

In response, Travis posted a message from @courtneyluxe, who said she’s been “working with Travis for 8 years” and “was on set all day while he was shooting a video for another artist.”

The woman said Kar “wasn’t with him,” and she said Rojean was “crazy.”

“He has nothing to do with her. “There’s nothing left to see here,” the woman said.

How Long Have Travis And Kylie Jenner Been Together?

Kylie has been dating Travis for more than five years.

They started dating in April 2017, and they broke up for a short time in October 2019.

The first time the two were seen together was at Coachella in 2017. In February 2018, they had their first child, Stormi.

The two got back together in 2021, and in February 2022, they had their second child, whose name is still a secret.

Since Rojean and Travis got into a fight, Kylie has been posting pictures of herself breaking out of a corset. Fans think these are pictures of her after she broke up with Travis.

