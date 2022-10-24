Gavin Newsom Net Worth, Wife, Children, And More Updates

Gavin Newsom is a politician and investor from the United States. He has a net worth of $20 million. In 2019, Gavin Newsom became the 40th governor of the state. Previously, he was the lieutenant governor of California and mayor of San Francisco. He is a Democrat. Newsom also founded PlumpJack Winery and had his own show on Current TV called “The Gavin Newsom Show.”

All About Gavin Newsom

Brown brought him to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1997, where he remained until he ran for mayor. In 2003, he became the 42nd mayor of San Francisco. He was the city’s youngest mayor in 100 years. In 2007, Newsom won another term. In 2010, he was elected California’s 49th lieutenant governor. In 2018, he was elected governor of California.

He has helped found 11 companies. In 1991, Newsom, then 24, founded PlumpJack Associates L.P. with the help of investors. The group opened PlumpJack Winery in 1992. In 2002, his companies were valued at more than $6.9 million. When Newsom became mayor of San Francisco in 2004, he sold his stake in the businesses he owned there.

Name Gavin Christopher Newsom Age 55 Years Date Of Birth 10 Oct 1967 Height 1.91m Party Democratic Party Education Santa Clara University Children 4 Net Worth $20 million Wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom Nationality American

Gavin Newsom Early life

Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco, California, in 1967. His father, Wilfred, was a judge on the State Court of Appeals and an attorney for Getty Oil. His mother, Tessa, was a nurse. He was born to an Irish Catholic father and was raised in that faith.

As a child, he attended the French-American bilingual school Ecole Notre Dame Des Victoires. However, because he had great difficulty with reading, he eventually changed schools. He went to Redwood High School and played baseball and basketball. Newsom attended Santa Clara University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science in 1989.

Must Read:

Liz Cheney Net Worth, Daughter, Husband, And More!

In 1991, Newsom and his investors formed PlumpJack Associates, which became PlumpJack Winery. Over time, the company grew and employed more than 700 people. From 1993 to 2000, Newsom and his investors opened a number of other businesses, including restaurants, hotels and clothing stores.

Gavin Newsom Personal life

In 2001, Newsom married Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former San Francisco prosecutor and conservative legal commentator. The two divorced in 2006. That same year, Newsom began a relationship with Jennifer Siebel, a film director. In 2008, they married.

They have four children together. Ken Siebel, Jennifer’s father, is a very successful investor and asset manager. Thomas Siebel, who founded the software company Siebel Systems and now owns a lot of money, is her father’s second cousin.

After his election as governor, Newsom moved his family from a home in Marin County to the California Governor’s Mansion in downtown Sacramento. He has lived in the Fair Oaks area ever since.

In 2007, it came out that Newsom was having an affair with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, who was married to his then-campaign manager Alex Tourk. As a result, Tourk filed for divorce and quit working for Newsom’s administration.

Gavin Newsom Real Estate

Gavin and Jennifer bought a home in Kentfield, California, in 2011 for $2.225 million. In February 2019, they put that home on the market for $5.995 million. In August 2021, they sold the home for $5.895 million.

In late 2018, shortly after Gavin was elected governor, he and his wife bought a home in Sacramento for $3.7 million.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

In 2018, Newsom defeated Republican John H. Cox in a landslide to become governor of California. In 2019, not long after taking office, Newsom succeeded in finally abolishing the death penalty in California. He also made initial acts of clemency by allowing seven people who were in prison and facing deportation back into the country. Later, Newsom’s liberal policies on transgender rights, gun control, health care and hydraulic fracturing were well received.

Early in his term, many people tried to push Newsom out of office. These efforts failed, but gained momentum in 2020, when many Californians criticized the governor for the state’s response to the COVID pandemic. In February 2021, it was announced that enough signatures had been collected to force a recall election.

Read More:

Who Was Zuri Craig? America’s Got Talent Vocalist, Dead At 44