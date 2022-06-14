After Johnny Depp’s trial victory over Amber Heard, Robert Downey Jr. Facetimed and congratulated him: ‘Thank God It’s Over.’ Johnny Depp’s defamation action against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, was settled on June 1st. According to a fresh claim, after Johnny’s victory, actor Robert Downey Jr. thanked him. Many celebs congratulated Johnny on his victory on social media following his win. Disha Patani congratulates Johnny Depp on his court success, while Sona Mohapatra considers Amber Heard a “selfish woman”

Johnny Depp Celebrated Amber Heard Verdict With Robert Downey Jr

It has been verified that Johnny Depp received a celebration call from his pal Robert Downey Jr just after the Amber Heard trial judgment was announced. After a lengthy court struggle, the Pirates of the Caribbean star won his defamation case against his ex-wife, with the jury pronouncing their decision on June 1. When the verdict was revealed, the 59-year-old actor was “stoic” in a UK hotel room while his friends and employees wailed and screamed around him. Richman explained that even Jeff Beck turned off the television.

After the verdict was announced, Downey Jr. FaceTimed Depp, according to a spokeswoman for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. When the verdict was announced, Depp was said to be in a hotel room with companions. RDJ is claimed to have told Depp, “John, thank God it’s over,” and a representative for the actor confirmed to the New York Post that the two spoke on FaceTime following the verdict.

With a FaceTime chat, Robert Downey Jr congratulated Johnny on his victory. During a charity event in Los Angeles, Johnny’s close buddy Josh Richman exposed the FaceTime discussion to Johnny’s followers. “John, thank God it’s finished,” Robert told Johnny over Facetime, he stated.

“Today justice was served,” Laurie Holden, who plays Johnny in The Boys, tweeted following Johnny’s victory. The jury’s decision sent a message to the globe that abuse knows no gender and that facts matter. #TruthWins.” “Plant your flag for Johnny Depp,” Greg Ellis, who portrayed Lieutenant Commander Groves in Johnny’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, tweeted. “You all brought that horizon,” he said in another tweet. On social media, Bollywood stars like Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry, Sona Mohapatra, and others congratulated Johnny.

Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) June 1, 2022

The trial, which went viral on the internet, lasted roughly six weeks and took place in Virginia, USA. Johnny was given $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in the well-publicized slander case. On the other hand, Amber Heard was given $2 million in compensatory damages.

Johnny and Amber married in a secret ceremony at their home in Los Angeles in 2015 after dating for several years. Amber filed for divorce from Johnny on May 23, 2016, and a temporary restraining order was issued against the Oscar nominee. She said that during their relationship, Johnny had physically mistreated her, generally while under the influence of narcotics or alcohol.

