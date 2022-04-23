Amber Heard’s net worth and the amount she received in their divorce settlement have sparked a lot of speculation since her divorce from Johnny Depp (and what she did with it.) Amber Laura Heard, Heard’s full name, was born on April 22, 1986, in Austin, Texas.

Amber Heard’s Net Worth, Her Divorce Settlement With Johnny Depp

She dropped out of high school to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles. Heard went on to feature in films such as Friday Night Lights, North Country, and Spin before landing her big break in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane in 2006. Prior to her debut as Mera in the DC Extended Universe’s Aquaman franchise in 2018, Heard’s success continued with films such as Pineapple Express, The Joneses, Zombieland, and Mike XXL (Magic Mike XXL).

She got married to Johnny Depp in 2015 and had decided to separate in the next year. This was quite shocking for the fans. Despite objections from fans of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, to firing her from the franchise, producer Peter Safran stated why he decided to keep Heard for the second Aquaman film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in an interview with Deadline in 2021. He stated, “I honestly do not believe we’ll ever respond to pure popular pressure.” You must act in the best interests of the picture.”

If James Wan and Jason Momoa are the first two, we believe Amber Heard should be the next. That is precisely what occurred. You can’t ignore what’s going on in Twitter, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it, accept it as gospel, or comply with their demands. You have to do what’s best for the movie, and that’s where we came to.

It’s giving mom vibes pic.twitter.com/J3XvXw87Zc — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) February 9, 2022

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heard addressed fan calls for her to be removed from the Aquaman franchise. “Paid rumors and social media campaigns do not dictate because they are unfounded in reality.”I’m looking forward to starting next year,” she remarked.

What was Amber Heard’s salary for Aquaman?

Heard portrayed Mera, the princess of Xebel and love interest of Aquaman/Arthur Curry, in two Aquaman films: Aquaman (2018) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). The first Aquaman film was released in December 2018 and grossed $335.1 million in the United States and Canada, as well as $812.6 million internationally, for a total of $1.148 billion around the world.

With its performance, Aquaman became the highest-grossing film in the DC Extended Universe, as well as the highest-grossing film based on a DC Comics character, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises, In 2012, the film grossed $1.08 billion. The film also holds the record for Warner Bros.’ second-highest-grossing film.

Following the success of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 ($1.342 billion), which was released in 2011, Amber Heard’s net worth is unknown. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amber Heard has an estimated net worth of $8 million which is just one fourth of Depp’s income.

Read More: