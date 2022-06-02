A Virginia jury concluded on June 2 that Amber Heard had defamed Johnny Depp in a 2018 op-ed. Defamation was found to have occurred when Heard claimed that Depp had called her a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in an op-ed. It was also discovered that a lawyer for Johnny Depp had defamed her.

Do You Know How Much Does Amber Heard Have To Pay, Jhonny Depp?

Depp’s legal team sought $50 million in damages from the article’s publication. A defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard alleges that Heard hasn’t fulfilled her promise to pay $3.5 million to the American Civil Liberties Union.

It began deliberations on this case on Friday in Fairfax, Virginia. The jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp, but she was sentenced to pay significantly less than the $50 million she was accused of defaming him.

Amber Heard has agreed to donate the money over a 10-year period beginning in August 2016 under the terms of the pledge agreement. Nevertheless, Terence Dougherty, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of the ACLU testified that she has not made a payment since December of last year.

The legal team for Heard counter-sued for $100 million, despite the fact that the current lawsuit was brought by Depp. Actress Heard’s story of events was described as a “false” and “sexual violence fraud” by the Dep’s own legal team, they said.

When Johnny Depp’s legal team first tried to have the counterclaim dismissed, Judge Penney Azcarate denied their request. Heard won $2 million as a result of the other side’s counterclaim.

“Six years ago, my life and the lives of my children and those closest to me, as well as the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed,” Johnny Depp said on his Instagram account. As if in a split second.”

Before making the decision to pursue this matter, I gave it a lot of careful consideration, knowing full well the legal barriers that I would face and the inevitable worldwide attention that would be thrust upon me. From the beginning, the purpose of this lawsuit was simply to expose the truth, no matter what the verdict was. I owed it to my children and all those who have remained loyal to me to tell them the truth. “It makes me happy to know I’ve finally done that,” Depp stated.

