Finally, The Timeline Of Their Alleged Romance Came To An End! The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Defamation Verdict Have Been Clarified

Johnnie Depp’s ex Amber Heard has been found guilty of defaming him in the course of their relationship, and he has won his defamation claim against her.

Due to a prior obligation, Depp was unable to appear in court on Wednesday to file a $50 million lawsuit against The Washington Post for an opinion piece written by Heard in 2018, which stated that she had become a “public figure symbolizing domestic abuse.

The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Defamation Verdict Have Been Clarified!

Despite the fact that Depp was never addressed by name in the essay, his lawyers claim that it alludes to claims she made against him after their divorce in 2016.

John sued Amber for $50 million and claimed she defamed him by calling herself “the public face of domestic abuse” in an opinion article published in a newspaper. Her $100 million countersuit claims he defamed her by suggesting that she was lying, and she plans to sue him for that amount.

However, Depp’s triumph was not complete. Heard’s counterclaim was likewise found to have merit by the jury. Although they threw out two of Heard’s three claims, they concluded that a lawyer representing Depp had defamed her by accusing her of scuffling around in the couple’s flat to make it appear worse to the cops. She was granted $2 million by the jury.

In closing arguments, Depp’s lawyers pleaded with the jurors to “give him his life back” after Heard’s domestic abuse accusations “ruined” it. The “humbled” actor thanked them on Wednesday and stated that after six years, a new chapter has begun for him.

A decision in favor of Johnny Depp would make jurors “complicators” in his abuse and his “campaign of global humiliation,” Heard’s lawyers claimed in their closing arguments. A statement from her said, “Disappointment beyond words” and “heartbroken,” and she said it was a “setback” for women.

Regardless of the decision, “the aim of pursuing this action was to expose the truth,” Depp stated in a statement Wednesday. “Truth-telling was a duty I owed to my children and to everyone who has been by my side through thick and thin. Knowing that I have finally achieved my goal has given me a sense of calmness.”

Depp stated this, as well “The jury restored my freedom. Humbled, I’m speechless.”

Wednesday, Amber Heard released the following statement: “I’m at a loss for words when it comes to how I feel today. I’m devastated that the pile of facts could not hold up against my ex-enormous husband’s authority, influence, and sway.”

“I’m even more dissatisfied with the verdict because of what it signifies for other women,” she declared. “This is a setback. Once again, we are transported back to the days of public humiliation for women who dared to speak up for themselves. There is a setback in taking violence against women seriously because of this incident.”

Read More:

Jeff Beck And Johnny Depp Performed Together In England While Amber Heard Trial Breaks

Johnny Depp Dyes Hair & Breaks Into Surprise Performance With Jeff Beck After Amber Heard Trial!!

During A Protest Against Amber Heard, A Woman Claims Johnny Depp Is The Father Of Her Child In Court!!