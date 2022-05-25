During A Protest Against Amber Heard, A Woman Claims Johnny Depp Is The Father Of Her Child In Court!!

The witness in the courtroom was taken from the courtroom after crying out to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star during the trial’s morning break.

On May 23, during a break in the defamation trial against Amber Heard’s ex-wife, one of Johnny’s supporters became enraged.

A Woman Was Heard Speaking Out When The Morning Recess Began

A woman was heard speaking out when the morning recess began, according to Angenette Levy, a network Law & Crime reporter, who claimed that Johnny was her father.

It was the child with whom she was appearing in court. “I adore you, Johnny,” I exclaim. “Our souls are linked!” When a deputy approached her, she reportedly cried and declared her son’s paternity, saying, “This infant is ours!”

Johnny first expressed gratitude for the help, according to Angenette. “She stands at the back of the courtroom with her child and tells him, ‘Johnny, I am very happy for the way you treat me.’ She said, “Our spirits are united, and we are connected!” “He turned and waved like he always does, and everyone could wave.”

After the woman revealed that her Pirates of the Caribbean actor was the father of her child, the scenario grew a little frightening. ” When an officer approached her, she brought out her kid and said, “This baby is yours.” “You have this baby!” Angenette continued.

Everyone said, “‘Uh, I’m sorry, what’s the matter?” The deputy said, ‘You’re no longer here.’ She was escorted out the courthouse by a deputy. She was then whisked away. Her wristband was taken.”

The incident occurred during Johnny and Amber’s defamation case’s last week. Drs. Aquaman’s attorneys called expert witnesses Richard Moore and David Spiegel to testify about Johnny’s injuries after a portion of his finger was severed, as well as whether Johnny’s behaviour was akin to that of someone who had been addicted to alcohol or drugs.

The defamation trial between the ex-wives has been ongoing for several weeks. Johnny has sued Amber for $50 million after she wrote an opinion article for The Washington Post that he claims cost him movie possibilities and harmed his reputation. Amber has filed a countersuit against the actor, asking $100 million in damages, citing slander.

From 1983 until 1985, Depp was married to make-up actress Lori Anne Allison. Jennifer Grey and Sherilyn Fenn, both actresses, were his girlfriends in the late 1980s.

In 1990, he proposed to Winona Ryder, his co-star in Edward Scissorhands, for whom he tattooed “Winona Forever” on his right arm, which was later modified to “wino forever.” From 1994 to 1997, he was in a relationship with English fashion model Kate Moss.

Following Moss’ divorce, Depp began dating Vanessa Paradis, a French singer and actress whom he met while filming The Ninth Gate in France. They have two children together: Lily-Rose Depp, a daughter, and Johnny Depp, a boy.

Depp claims that having children has given him a new perspective and a “real, strong basis” on which to construct his business, life, and everything else. It’s impossible to comprehend the level of affection displayed by youngsters.

It was not a conscious decision to become a father. It was all part of the amazing experience I was on. Everything was predetermined. “At long last, the math worked.” In June 2012, Depp and Paradis announced their divorce.

READ MORE:

Depp sacked his lawyer, Adam Waldman, in October 2020, for leaking sensitive information that was protected by a court order of protection in the public domain. Following the verdict in Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun, Heard’s lawyers filed an appeal to dismiss the defamation claim the following month. Despite this, judge Penny Azcarate refused it because Heard was not a defendant in the UK case. In August 2021, a New York judge ordered the ACLU to reveal information about Heard’s vow to pay money to the organisation. The trial of Depp v. Heard began on April 11, 2022, in the court in Fairfax County, Virginia.