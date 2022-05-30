Johnny Depp Dyes Hair & Breaks Into Surprise Performance With Jeff Beck After Amber Heard Trial!!

Just two days after closing arguments in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp made an unexpected return to the stage over the weekend. Depp is suing Heard, alleging that she ruined his career and reputation by writing an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp Dyes Hair & Breaks Into Surprise Performance With Jeff

Heard is countersuing Depp, alleging that the actor physically abused her many times throughout their marriage and that her career was harmed when Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman dismissed Heard’s allegations as a “hoax.”

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Virginia kept fans glued to the news every day. On Sunday, the superstar was spotted in Sheffield, England. He shared the stage alongside Jeff Beck, an English guitarist. It is well known that Johnny Depp is a talented guitarist who also enjoys singing. The duo performed a cover of John Lennon’s song Isolation, which was released in 1970. As we all know, John Lennon was a songwriter and rhythm guitarist for the Beatles, a legendary English band. The two also sang on Marvin Gay’s What’s Going On and Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing, according to Deadline.

The Internet has gone crazy over videos and photographs of the Hollywood celebrity making a surprise cameo in Sheffield for a special performance alongside Jeff Beck during his UK tour. Depp admirers were overjoyed to see the two passionate actors together again on social media, as well as his newly coloured hair, which is much lighter than what he wore during his court appearances.

'isolation' by johnny depp and jeff beck



screaming inside pic.twitter.com/QnISINk0R4 — alex / justice for johnny depp (@jdeppfxnn) May 29, 2022

The actor is suing Heard for $50 million in damages for slander, while the actress is countersuing for twice as much. The case has been on the air since April 11, and a decision is due as soon as Tuesday.

In terms of movies, Depp is rumoured to be appearing in ‘Beetlejuice 2’ after his post-trial cinematic comeback. Along with Depp, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are said to be reprising their roles from director Tim Burton’s 1988 original. The sequel would bring Depp back together with director Tim Burton, who has cast Depp in eight of his films, including “Ed Wood” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” In the summer of 2025, it will be released.

According to social media videos from the event, Depp joined Beck on stage with his guitar in 2020 and the two sang their 2020 cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation,” a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.” They also sang “This is a Song for Ms. Hedy Lamarr,” Depp’s unpublished song.

Read More: