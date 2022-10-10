John F. Kennedy’s Father Allegedly Had Affairs With Two Hollywood Icons

John F. Kennedy’s numerous affairs, which may have included a relationship with Marilyn Monroe, are well known. However, it turns out that his father was just as sexually active. In the 1920s and 1930s, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. likely had affairs with Hollywood stars, Gloria Swanson and Marlene Dietrich.

Swanson’s memoir states that she and Joe Kennedy met at the Savoy Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 11, 1927.

A mutual friend arranged contact between the two because Swanson needed money and Kennedy could help as a banker.

Swanson was already a big star, but her lavish spending had plunged her into huge debt. “At that time, the public wanted us to live like kings and queens,” she said.

Kennedy asked her point-blank why she had turned down a contract with Paramount that paid her $1 million a year.

She said, “I would have been the second or third person in the history of film to sign a million-dollar contract, but I was the first person to say no.” The Washington Post reports that Kennedy found this funny and Swanson kept trying to make him laugh. Things moved quickly after that.

When Swanson and her then-husband were visiting Kennedy in California, Kennedy sent her husband on a one-day fishing trip so he could spend time alone with Swanson. He went to her room and told her he couldn’t wait any longer.

The Professional Partnership Between Kennedy And Swanson Was A Failure

One reason for Kennedy’s affairs is that he and his wife, Rose, had a fairly clean relationship. Rose Kennedy, a devout Catholic, believed that sex should only be used to have children, according to her close friend Marie Greene.

Swanson was a much more modern woman whose morals were different. When Joe Kennedy’s affair with Swanson began, Rose Kennedy was in Massachusetts, where she planned to have and subsequently deliver her eighth child.

Dietrich Met Kennedy On The French Riviera

After seven years, Kennedy was U.S. ambassador to England at age 49 and spent the summer with his family in Cannes on the French Riviera. They rented a villa near the Hôtel du Cap, where many rich and famous people stayed. There he met the famous actress Marlene Dietrich.

Dietrich was married to Rudolf Sieber and had a daughter with him, but their marriage was open, so they both had other lovers. She was 37 when she met Kennedy and was already having an affair with a writer (“All Quiet on the Western Front,” 1928).

She was also going through a difficult period in her career, so Kennedy used his old contacts in Hollywood to help her get a part in a Western that would help her get back on her feet.

Kennedy and Dietrich had similar personalities and enjoyed talking politics, but she disagreed with his policy of keeping Nazi Germany out of the rest of the world.

In general, people disagreed with him, and it eventually cost him his job as ambassador. In the summer of 1939, just before the outbreak of World War II, he and Dietrich began dating again.

Who Is John F. Kennedy?

John Fitzgerald Kennedy was an American politician who was born on May 29, 1917, and died on November 22, 1963. He was often called JFK or Jack and was the 35th president of the United States from 1961 until his death near the end of his third year in office.

Kennedy was the youngest person ever elected president. At the end of his term, he was also the youngest president ever. Kennedy was president at the height of the Cold War, and most of what he did as president had to do with the USSR and Cuba.

Kennedy spent the first ten years of his life in Brookline. He attended St. Aidan’s Church there. He was baptized there on June 19, 1917. From kindergarten through fourth grade, he attended Edward Devotion School, Noble and Greenough Lower School, and Dexter School, all in the Boston area.

His earliest memories are of walking Boston’s historic sites with his grandfather Fitzgerald and talking politics at the family dinner table. These experiences sparked his interest in history and public service.

John F. Kennedy Father

Joseph Patrick Kennedy was an American businessman, investor, and politician. Born on September 6, 1888, and died on November 18, 1969, he was the head of the Irish-American Kennedy family, which included President John F. Kennedy, Attorney General, and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Senator Edward M. “Ted” Kennedy, a longtime member of the Senate for a Long Time

Kennedy was born in East Boston, Massachusetts, to a family with a long history in politics. He made a lot of money by investing in the stock market and commodities. He then put his money to work in real estate and a wide range of businesses all over the United States.

