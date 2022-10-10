8.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, October 10, 2022
Jennifer Garner Locks Lips With Her Boyfriend John Miller Before Stepping Out With Her Son Samuel

By Rachel Olivia

On Saturday morning, Jennifer Garner was seen kissing her boyfriend John Miller while they were out and about in Los Angeles.
The 50-year-old actress and her partner seemed happy to see each other and kissed as they got into a car.
Later, the actress was seen spending some time with her youngest child Samuel, who is 10 years old.

Garner wore a black long-sleeved shirt that hugged her body and a pair of matching leggings.

The Alias star also wore a pair of two-tone athletic shoes while spending time with her boyfriend.

She wore elegant sunglasses and a light blue cap that hid part of her beautiful brown hair.

Miller was wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt and dark blue jeans with the actor.

Garner and her current boyfriend have been dating since mid-2018, but the public only learned about it in October this year.

The actress was previously married to Scott Foley, but their marriage ended in 2004.

After that, the actress started dating Ben Affleck and they got married in 2005.

The 50-year-old director of “Argo” and his ex-wife had their first child, now 16-year-old Violet, in the same year.

In the following years, Garner and Affleck had a 13-year-old daughter named Seraphina and a baby boy named Samuel.

But in 2015, the former couple announced that they had decided to go their separate ways.

The couple waited three more years before finally ending their marriage.

Miller was previously married to Caroline Campbell, and the two had a son named Quest and a daughter named Violet.

They married in 2005 and were together for six more years before separating. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Garner started dating her new boyfriend the same year when the public found out about their relationship.

The two were still together in 2019, and Affleck was said to be okay with his ex-wife’s relationship.

In 2020, a source revealed to the media that Miller “really, really wants to marry” the actress.

But the insider also said, “He knows she can’t rush into anything.”

In August, it was reported that Garner and the businessman were no longer working together.

At the time, it was said that the couple’s split was entirely amicable.

It later came out that the actress and the businessman got back together last May.

In July, a person familiar with the situation told Us Weekly that Garner and Miller’s families had become “pretty close.”

The source also said the two are making the most of the time they have together.

The source said, “They meet at each other’s houses, even if it’s just for a quick glass of wine or a low-key dinner away from prying eyes.”

The source went on to say that the two have taken several “secret trips” over the years to places like New York and Italy.

