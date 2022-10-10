Ray Buffer Net Worth-Age, Early Life, Height, And More!

Ray Buffer is a person with many skills. Besides acting, he likes to sing and do voice-over work. Ray Buffer was born on September 2, 1969. He is now 53 years old

Ray Buffer was born in the US state of Florida, West Palm Beach. He is said to have gone to college in South Florida and studied musical theater.

Ray Buffer started acting when he was 13 years old. He was born and raised in Greenacres, Florida. His mother is a homemaker and janitor named Delana (Hawks), and his father is a landscaper named Raymond Ernest Buffer, Sr.

He has been married to writer and actress Roberta McMillan since 1992. They divorced in 2009, but they had no children together. We don’t know much about his children as there is not much written about them online.

Ray Buffer Net Worth

Ray Buffer is better looking than the average person. He is 6’4″ (193cm) tall and weighs 260lbs (118kg). People think he’s worth $5 million.

Name Ray Buffer Net Worth $5 million Born On September 2 1969 Age 53 Years Education John I. Leonard High School Nationality American Profession Singer

Producer

Actor Height 6’4″ (193cm) tall Weight 260lbs (118kg)

Buffer’s first talent was music. He learned to play the violin at a young age and then moved on to other instruments. When he was in high school, he fell in love with theater.

Buffer attended John I. Leonard High School in Lake Worth, Florida, where he performed in plays, sang in jazz choirs, and played instruments (viola, piano, and upright bass). Beginning in 1988, he attended Palm Beach State College and Florida Atlantic University to earn his BFA in Musical Theatre.

Actor Ray Buffer Accused of Stealing Comics

A comic book store in San Diego claims that actor Ray Buffer stole some expensive comic books. The store says security video shows him tucking the comics into his shirt.

Southern California Comics in San Diego claims it has video showing Ray stealing $600 worth of comics. The store has filed a police report and provided police with evidence, including the security videos.

The comic book store says that after warning other stores about Ray in a Facebook post before he was identified, it has obtained more evidence that it will turn over to the police.

The owners told us Metropolis Comics in Los Angeles sent them some creepy security footage from when Ray worked there. In this video, the owner confronts him after watching him do the same thing.

This time he puts the comics back and leaves while the owner threatens to call the police.

After the comic book store posted the video online, Ray, who has appeared on television shows like “ER” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” deleted all of his social media accounts.

Some comics are worth a lot of money, so bookstores are always concerned about this kind of theft. We’ve heard of rare comics being auctioned off for a lot of money. That’s why the security cameras in most stores are so good.

Ray Buffer Early Life

In the 1990s, Buffer staged plays, directed, and acted in regional and dinner theater shows. He married writer and actress Roberta McMillan in 1992. They divorced in 2009 but had no children together.

In 1999, Buffer moved to Huntington Beach, California, from Orlando, Florida, where he had worked as an actor in various theaters and theme parks around the country. With McMillan, he produced and directed Rats & Bullies, a documentary about aggression in relationships that centers on the suicide of Dawn-Marie Wesley in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, after she was bullied.

The film won awards at film festivals and led to a tour of schools and organizations in the U.S. and Canada where people spoke about the film.

Ray Buffer’s Professional Experience

He began working as a professional artist at the age of 13. As an actor and singer, he has worked in opera houses, regional Equity theaters and orchestras.

After college, he moved to Central Florida and got jobs as a singer and actor in various theaters, theme parks and other attractions.

Ray also served as producer, director and/or music supervisor for a number of plays and musicals in Florida. Ray moved to Southern California and has since appeared in films, television shows, commercials, music videos and as a voice actor.

He recently played “Darrell,” the stage manager, in the award-winning HBO comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and toured the U.S. as a vocalist with the Mantovani Orchestra.

