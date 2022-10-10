Yesterday, the rapper’s Kanye West Instagram account was shut down for not following the rules. Shortly after West posted the tweet, it was removed from the social media site for violating rules and guidelines.

In the tweet’s place, there is now a message from Twitter that says, “This tweet violated Twitter rules.” West’s Twitter account is still up and running, but a Twitter representative told Pitchfork that “the account has been suspended because it violated Twitter rules.” Pitchfork has reached out to Kanye West’s people for more information and their opinions.

Kanye West Locked Out Of Twitter Following Anti-Semitic Tweet

According To The Source reports that the Anti-Defamation League also spoke out against West’s tweet. The organization released a brief statement on social media about the tweet, which it called “dangerous.” “Power. Not being loyal. Greed. Manslaughter. Blood. Denial. “Anti-Zionism,” the statement reads. “These are all anti-Semitic stereotypes that we refute on our website.

After more than a week of troubling behavior for which he was criticized by many (but praised by Republicans in the House of Representatives), Kanye West reached a new low Saturday night when he sent off a hateful tweet against Jewish people. Twitter deleted the tweet because it violated its rules.

“I’m a little tired tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to cheat Jewish people to death,” the rapper, whose name has changed to “Ye,” wrote on Twitter. “It’s funny, but I can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews. Also, you guys have been playing with me and trying to oust anyone who doesn’t agree with your agenda.”

The tweet was seen for a time before it was blocked and replaced with a message that said, “This tweet violated Twitter rules.”

On Sunday, a Twitter representative told BuzzFeed News, “The account in question has been blocked for violating Twitter rules.”

Ye’s anti-Jewish tweet came nearly a day after he criticized Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, for taking action against Ye’s Instagram.

On Sunday, a Meta representative told BuzzFeed News that they had deleted content from Ye’s account and restricted his access to it because he had violated their rules.

The tweets were some of Ye’s first since November 2020, and the musician has been mostly on Instagram since then.

Elon Musk, who could be Twitter’s next owner, welcomed Ye back to the platform when he began tweeting again over the weekend. Musk tweeted, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

Ye has been open about suffering from bipolar disorder in the past, but in recent days he has done things that have scared many people and led several well-known figures to denounce him.

Vogue released a statement defending editor-in-chief Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, saying she was “personally attacked and harassed” by Ye in a series of “unacceptable” Instagram posts after she told him it was wrong to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Paris Fashion Week.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Southern Poverty Law Center say the phrase is often used as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid also came to Karefa’s defense. On Ye’s Instagram page, she called him “a bully and a joke” and said he should be punished.

All this happened as Ye continued to lash out at his ex Kim Kardashian and her family.

Ye also met with far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. He said Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser to the president, helped negotiate deals between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to make money.

Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee paid attention to Ye’s Fox News interview and his “White Lives Matter” campaign. On Twitter, they compared him to Musk and Trump.

But the American Jewish Committee said Yes’s posts and comments “incite hatred against Jews,” and the ADL said Yes’s actions are “deeply disturbing, dangerous and anti-Semitic.”

“With the platform he has, there is no reason for him to spread white supremacist slogans and classic anti-Semitic ideas about Jewish power,” the ADL said in a tweet.

