Dance Goes Viral!! Justin Timberlake Jokily Apologizes For His Act!

When Justin Timberlake performed at the Something in the Water music event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, his fans were left cracking up by his bizarre dancing, which was included in his most recent dance video, which went viral online.

While many of the singer’s admirers commented how much they enjoyed watching him perform, others criticized him for giving a bad performance. He was even made fun of by others, who said that his dance was more akin to the “hokey pokey” than Beat Ya Feet.

Justin Timberlake Hilariously Apologizes For His Embarrassing Viral Dance!!

After receiving a lot of online teasing for his stage failure, Justin Timberlake is speaking out. After a video of his awkward dance steps went viral, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer addressed the situation and playfully blamed his feet.

On Wednesday, June 22, the 41-year-old artist apologized in a humorous way through their Instagram Story. Before zooming in on his feet, he remarked, “D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here. Do not do that to me ever again, I said in a lengthy talk with each of them separately.

The SexyBack vocalist then remarked, “Perhaps it was the khakis. It had a really khaki atmosphere.” He ended by promising to correct his error and said, “I’ll make things right with you. I’m going to pay close attention to these two men in this area and get them properly. adore you all.”

The “Rock Your Body” singer didn’t stop there; he further amused himself by posting a couple of TikTok videos in which his admirers impersonated him and his awkward actions. The resident of Tennessee tweeted, “Nailed it,” next to a video of TikToker @coreyobrien recreating the trending moment. Even the fan’s khakis and shoes matched.

Justin Timberlake made headlines on Saturday, June 18, when a video of him dancing in Washington, D.C. during his performance at the Something in the Water Festival went viral online. Before starting a very well dance sequence of the same name as that of the city, Justin Timberlake also the singer of “man of the woods “told, “D.C., knock your feet!” to the crowd in the clip. The 1990s and 2000s saw the rise of the step sequence, which typically consists of a succession of three-step movements and a bounce.

Justin Timberlake was mocked for his odd performance, which resembled the hokey pokey, rather than for displaying his graceful moves. One Twitter user who shared the awkward video added, “When I’m going around Columbia Heights on a warm night and the summer cockroaches are crawling all over the pavement.”

Another jokingly said, “Justin Timberlake is finally becoming Mr. Schuster from ‘Glee’.” Justin Timberlake “looks like a Vice Principal attempting to have a dance-off on the corridor with his kids talking about what you know about this,” said a third. However, as per the source, the celebration took place on Washington’s Independence Avenue between June 17 and June 19.