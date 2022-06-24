0 SHARES Share Tweet

In a recent Instagram post for PEOPLE, Shanon Stone disclosed that she had nine miscarriages. She added that, as a woman, she doesn’t often have the chance to discuss such difficult subjects in public.

Sharon Stone Tells Her Terrible Story Of Nine Miscarriages

Recent PEOPLE Instagram post featured an exclusive interview with Peta Murgatroyd, an Australian professional Latin dancer who was born in New Zealand and experienced a miscarriage while her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy was gone.

When his wife miscarried, the top Latin Ballroom dancer of Ukrainian and American descent was in Ukraine.

The mysterious woman said that she had lost nine pregnancies as part of her Instagram post. However, she lacks a means of expressing her feelings as a woman about her loss.

Quinn Kelly, Liard Vonne, and Roan Joseph are the three adopted children who presently live with their mother, Femme Fatales.

Sharon Stone further stated that society has thus far pressured women to accept such tragic outcomes as being the norm since only those who have personally experienced them can really comprehend the impact concealed beneath the pain.

The truth is that no woman is now receiving the level of consideration and compassion that she truly deserves. In short, the issue is neither little or unimportant, but oppression is given more attention.

Murgatroyd’s interview recounted the events leading up to her first miscarriage, which occurred a few days after she received a Covid-19 positive diagnosis. The 35-year-old dancer stumbled on her son’s bedroom floor, begged him for assistance, and was subsequently rushed to the hospital ahead of the child.

Sharon Stone claimed that she lacked the energy to breathe or to feed her 5-year-old son Shai. She found the dramatic circumstance to be quite unsettling.

The professional dancer said to the source that she was notified of her pregnancy when she actually miscarried, so she had no time to celebrate.

When the doctor called his wife and discussed her situation, Maks, who was thousands of miles away, was online. The spouse initially misheard their exchange and got excited after learning about Murgatroyd’s pregnancy. However, the doctor also broke the terrible news of a miscarriage a short while afterwards.

At this juncture, when his wife undoubtedly needed him the most, Maks felt completely useless being thousands of miles away.

Murgatroyd allegedly received her first round of injections on Wednesday. The couple is currently expecting their second child through in vitro fertilisation. In the dancer’s interview with PEOPLE, the information was disclosed by the dancer herself.

Sharon Stone has also shared details of her first experience on social media, and she feels incredibly amazing about telling her followers about their second child.

