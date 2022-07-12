Jessica Simpson Pens Love Letter To Herself In Honor Of 42nd Birthday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Monday, the American singer, Jessica Ann Simpson took a stunning photo of the lady in black, coupled with a self-appreciation note to herself.

Jessica Simpson, living as in a fairytale, to Rock n Roll her 42!

Jessica, who was born on July 10, 1980, glorified her 42 nd birthday by penning a letter to herself which highlights self-love and appreciation. The fashion mogul shone under the moonlight, wearing a body-hugging attire in black that left her tiny waist on display.



Jessica mesmerized her charm by adding numerous accessories to her wrist, fingers, and ears. She got the other ladies to go outlandish with her incredible style when the baron gave nude makeup on her face with bright and bold eyes.

The actress began her self-note by calling out to herself as the Little Mrs 42 and proudly addressed herself as someone who is regaining the energy from the strength of nature.

The caption continued with an impression of her being content with the life she so far lived with her strong beliefs coupled with her pliability. Jessica Simpson Pens the optimistic personality, added that she still is excited to welcome her remaining days and has no regret for whatever she received and whatever she missed.

The lady in pursuit is in a give-and-take relationship with herself, as she is loving the person she actually is and backing the girl in her to fulfill every dream with utmost confidence, and the Blonde Ambition star gracefully ended her letter conveying that she herself has been her best friend for four decades and it was, however, time for her to Rock n Roll in her 40s.

The Open Book author did share a glimpse of her actual birthday bash and shared a series of pictures, posing along with the prince charm of her life, Eric Johnson, and her parents.

Johnson blew off the sparkled candle on his wife’s birthday cake, which was extraordinarily simple and elegant in the shade of green.

Though the birthday was on July 10, the celebration remained till the next day, when A Whole New World singer was gifted with a box of sweet donuts, upon which a wish was written which read, HBD Mom. Jessica’s son, Ace, 9, gave her another special gift as well on the occasion of his mama’s 42nd birthday extravaganza.

The little boy got himself inside of a cardboard box, which was designed like a robot with the extra fittings of packaging foam and wrote in green bold letters over the white sheet on the body of the cardboard cut out a meaningful line that mentioned Jessica as the best mom and he wrote that he loves her, with a green big heart drawn on the corner.

The singer got married in 2014 to Johnson and the couple share 3 children including Ace. The others are Birdie Mae Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson who are 3 and 10 now.

Earlier this month, she along with her family had a wonderful time with their cousins in Texas as the children chose to spend their summer vacation within Lake Austin and the mom of three stated that those times with the family were nostalgic and good.

