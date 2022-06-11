Jennifer Lopez Regrets Sharing The Super Bowl Stage With Shakira!!

Popular American singer Jennifer Lopez is now facing backlash after she revealed that she was not happy about sharing the stage with her fellow singer Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl. In one of the tense scenes in her upcoming much-awaited Netflix documentary, ‘Halftime’, Jennifer Lopez and the music director Kim Burse can be seen discussing how to map out her performance and share the stage with Shakira in the Super Bowl. In the scene, she can be seen saying, “We have to have our singing moments, It’s not going to be a dance f******g revue. We have to sing our message.”

American Singer Jennifer Lopez Said That Sharing Her 2020 Super Bowl Show With Shakira Was “The Worst Idea”!!

Later Lopez was seen going to the NFL saying “This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.”

Lopez can be seen as angry in the documentary. In another scene, Shakira can be seen expressing concern to Jennifer about the timing after she noted that the NFL organizers wanted their respective songs to be “weaved” into their performances. Replying to this concern Jennifer Lopez says that they will divide their 12 minutes equally among themselves and later adds, “If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f*****g done.”

Jennifer’s manager Benny Medina shared the same frustration over the decision. In an interview, he explained that it was somewhere limiting both the great singers’ ability to perform well. Medina said, “Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl, that headliner constructs a show and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

In the later part of the documentary Medina and Lopez came to know that the NFL wasn’t happy with their decision to make her daughter sing inside the cage. Jennifer, later on, tried to explain this saying that this was supposed to be a commentary on the Border policies of the USA and the reports where children were being separated from their respective parents and were held in the detention centers.

Jennifer also said that she saw everyone freaking out during the dress rehearsals of the show. She said that “That night, “the higher-ups at the NFL saw it for the first time and they’re like, ‘Hey, you can’t do that.” Benny, later on, set the record straight making it clear that the NFL had concerns about making a political statement regarding immigration. They didn’t want the cages at the show. This was something that came straight from the higher authorities. Throughout the show, Jennifer kept saying that it was a Human rights statement, not a Political one which will lead to more disputes.

