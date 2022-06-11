Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Has Been Arrested For Ruining Her Wedding!!

On Thursday, Jason Alexander intentionally tried to spoil Britney Spears’ marriage ceremony. According to the report, primarily wedding security guards did not allow Jason Alexander to enter but he said to them that he was a guest like others.

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband, Was Arrested For Spoiling Her Wedding Ceremony!!

After arriving at her home, Thousand Oaks in California, he started streaming a live video from his social media account, Instagram.

Later, he threatened Britney for ruining the event of her marriage ceremony. But hopefully, security has managed to detain him instead of waiting for the police. Later, police came and arrested him for the incident.

What Did Jason Alexander Say In The Live Video?

In the live video, Jason Alexander claimed that Britney had invited him. A feeling of harassment started when he started saying that Britney was his first and only wife and he was her first husband. He confessed in the video that his only intention was to crash the marriage ceremony because nobody was there but Sam and he also uttered slang languages.

What Happened Between Jason Alexander And Britney Spears’?

Several complicated matters have lied on the surface of their relationships. According to the source, Jason Alexander and Britney Spears got married on 3rd January 2004 in Los Angeles. After 55 hours of their marriage, they both annulled the marriage. All their family and friends were invited to the ceremony. In an Access Hollywood interview, Jason said that they did not take much time. They just looked at each other and decided to do something wild and crazy. And they went forward to get married. In the year 2012, Jason Alexander said in an ABC interview that he and Britney Spears’ have grown up together in Kentwood.

When it comes to their relationship, he told that he and Britney Spears’ were in an unusual relationship, called ‘friends with benefits.’ At the same time, Britney used to date Justin Timberlake. The marriage of Britney Spears’ and Jason Alexander lasted just 55 hours; she claimed that at the time she was being rebellious and silly. She further said that she was not going to take responsibility for what she had done.

Britney Spears’ Details

Britney Spears is considered a ‘Queen of Pop’. Except for songs, she is also famous for several activities like dance, songwriter, and actress. From the early 1990s, her pop songs began influencing teenagers. She is one of the world’s best-selling music artists. As per the source, there are 150 million records of her in the world.

On 9th June Britney Spears tied a knot for the third time after five years of courtship. At first, she got married to Kevin Federline and the marriage lasted for only three years. The popular singer got the taste of motherhood from this marriage. She has two children. She and Kevin got separated in 2007. Brandon Cohen, Sam Asghari’s representative said in front of the press that he was ecstatic about the day and the day has finally arrived. Brandon Cohen continued that Sam Asghari has been waiting so long for the day and in general he is a very supportive and caring partner.

Discover More: