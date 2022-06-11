Megan Fox Looked Gorgeous In A Red Leather Dress At Taurus Premiere!!

On 9th June, Megan Fox (36-year-old as of 2022) arrived in a red leather dress at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Megan Fox and her fiancé, named Machine Gun Kelly (32-year-old as of 2022) have been captured kissing each other. They arrived there to premiere their latest movie “Taurus”.

At the festival, Machine Gun Kelly wore a white suit with white high-top sneakers. It is said that the white suit which he wore is made of fuzzy material.

But Megan Fox caught the attention of people as she looks stunning in the red dress. The actress walked on the carpet in a figure-hanging red-colored dress with black and silver heels and kept her hair on her back.

What Is The Film “Taurus” About?

‘Taurus’ flourished at the Berlin Film Festival in February. Later, it was purchased by RLJE films on 16th May. It is an American film which has been directed by Tim Sutton. The story is written by Sutton and Machine Gun Kelly. Machine Gun Kelly, Maddle Hasson, Scoot McNairy, Megan Fox, Demetrius Flenory Jr, and Naomi Wild are starring in the film. The running time of the film is 98mins.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Look While Walking With Megan Fox

The pair appeared in a contrasting colored dress with red and white. While Megan Fox caught the attention in a red dress, Machine Gun Kelly appeared in a white suit. He wore no shirt under the suit and let his tattoo shine. There was a bracelet and ring on his hand and on his neck, he accessorized a pearl necklace. Gun Kelly opened his mouth about his past matters with Megan Fox.’ He said in a funny way that they might drink each other’s blood through which people might assume that they are goblets as same as ‘Game of Thrones.

Details Of Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship

The duo is one of the celebrity couples in America. In 2021, the couple first saw each other. And in 2022 they became a bigger internet sensation. The real name of Machine Gun Kelly is Colson Baker who is known as a musician. On 13th January MGK shared a video on his Instagram account where he was seen dropping down his knee under a banyan tree while Megan Fox put the engagement ring kneeling.

Their engagement video spread like wildfire. MGK was aware of the tradition of the engagement but he and Stephan Webster (the designer of the Jewelry) planned to make the ring more attractive. The ring has been made with two magnetic bands. One holds Megan Fox’s birthstone and another holds MGK’s birthstone. The band also has a throne that portrays ‘two halves of the same souls’. The cost of the ring is 400,000 dollars.

As we know, the couple was spotted at Tribeca Film Festival in New York City for their new film’s premiere and looked bold with their accessories. The pair is on their way to collaborating on various projects.

