The superstar couples Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. More than 17 years after the split they are back together in 2021.

The Wedding ceremony had taken place on Saturday at Affleck’s home near Savannah, Georgia. They tied the knot legally in Las Vegas in July, After two decades they got engaged for the first time.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Marry Again In lavish!

Jennifer Lopez has been married three times, including to Marc Anthony, the father of her twins, actor Chris Judd and producer Ajani Noa. Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner and the relationship ended up in 2018.

The wedding is considered to be Jennifer’s fourth marriage and Ben’s second marriage. And the couple Jennifer 53, and Ben 50, had enjoyed their romantic honeymoon in Paris with their children.

The guests at the party were dressed in white color dress code and the garments were all on white background. After, the ceremony the stars went to a party on the Oyster House at the estate.

Jennifer and Ben had first met in 2001 in the film ‘’Gigli’’and later their announced their relationship officially and engaged in 2002 and later the relationship ended up in 2004. And after two decades the couple rejoins again for a pretty future.

Ben and Jennifer were planning for a grand function on their wedding day and they were followed by a white dress code. The bride wore a white Ralph Lauren gown, with short sleeves, a modest neck, and a textured circular train.

The groom wore a white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a bow tie along with it. The Saturday was a festive night and many celebrity guests attended the ceremony including Matt Damson and his wife Luciana Barrosa, director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, actor Jason Mewes and his wife, film producer Jordan Monsanto, Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model Pia Miller.

The pair’s kids were all present for the function Ben and Jennifer had three children in their relationship Violet, Seraphina, and Sam. Jennifer had twins Emme and Max who shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Apart from this the close friends of star couples were also present to celebrate the big day. The wedding was not a fully smooth one. Ben’s mom Chris Anne Bold met with an accident she fell off a dock and cut her leg at the Riceboro property. The injury was not that much serious, the couple waited for their mother outside the hospital.

The couples add that they are happy with the new family with five children and they will move forward with a happy life all that they need is love. Ben’s and Jennifer’s love story has rated top iconic romances.

The pair’s net worth is considered to be 550 million dollars, and this makes them a power couple. This Pair’s combination the audience called them’’ Bennifer’’. The public admitted the news of Bennifer’s rejoining with greater excitement.

And the couple had brought a greater surprise to the public during Jennifer’s 53rd birthday celebration she noted at the reunion with Ben in April 2021. And in the same year July 16th they got engaged.

At the same time, the marriage planning took place together and Jennifer had her own idea about the wedding eve about her dress, and the event. They acted together in Gigli in 2003 and Jersy Girl in 2004 and they got close to each other but it ended up in 2004 after their engagement.

The couple had become famous for the love affair and the lavish marriage they had with the full white theme at the venue. And from this couple, romance is considered to be love is patience. And they waited for 20 years for love. At last, they find out the perfect match, and let’s expect the journey will go on.

Many rumors had followed last year about the marriage of the Bennifers. But the couples had given a greater surprise to the fans about the marriage in July and it all ended with the grand ceremony that had taken place on Saturday.

Affleck’s younger brother Casey Affleck was absent from the function he stayed back in Los Angeles for the weekend. The wedding event was planned by Colin Cowie. And the wedding eve is considered to be a multi-day event. The reunion of both couples was a grand one beyond expectations.

Both of the star couple’s married life ended up in divorce before they reunite with each other. And let’s expect this marriage would go with happiness and love in life.

