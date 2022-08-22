Aubrey O’Day Photoshop Instagram Pics: Singer Hugs Jesus!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aubrey O’Day posted on her Instagram account on Sunday in response to claims that she had photoshopped herself into different pictures.

The 38-year-old performer posted two photos that were edited to make it look like she was entering heaven and hugging what looked like Jesus.

Aubrey O’Day Responds To Photoshop Allegations!

Aubrey O’Day, a social media star, former reality TV star, and Danity Kane singer, responded to claims that she changed some of the vacation photos she posted on Instagram by posting a photo of herself with Jesus.

“took the PJ [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24.. wanted to share with y’all how beautiful it was.. also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out,” she wrote in the caption of two photos she posted on Sunday, showing herself at the pearly gates and hugging the King of Kings.

O’Day said a year ago that she was leaving the U.S. to start a “new life” overseas. She has posted pictures on Instagram of herself in Bali and other places, which has led to accusations that she steals content from other content creators or just Photoshops herself into promotional images.

The social media star, who had been called out before for how she behaved on TikTok, wrote a message to explain how she felt about the situation.

She then wrote, “He told me to let the little bird on Tiktok who has so much to say about my life that she needs to stop washing her poop in the sink.” We’re grown up, baby, you have to put the whole thing in the water.’

The social media star then wrote that she had been to different countries over the course of her life, saying, “I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7.”

O’Day said, “If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of art, then that’s what the f*** is going to happen.” I’m a REAL creator, a REAL artist.’

She then sent a message to the person who had told her that her photos had been photoshopped.

The media person wrote, “Lil Tik-tok girl, I’m sorry your job lets you sit on my page all day with binoculars, but you should learn this lesson quickly: you don’t even need to focus on others to be your own version of special and important in this world.”

O’Day ended her message by writing, “You can make positive changes just by using your own gifts. If you want to move forward, stop looking left and right.”

