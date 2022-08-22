Is Nick Jonas A Gay? Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez Reveals!

20.6 C
There has been a lot of talk about Nick Jonas being a gay Hollywood star. Recently, a lot of articles and news stories have said that Nick is gay, but what do these stories have to back them up?

Many of you probably know that Nick Jonas and the famous actress Selena Gomez dated for almost a year in 2008, but then broke up. In an interview after that, a strange question about Nick Jonas’s sexuality was asked.

Selena Gomez played “Plead the Fifth” in an old interview from 2018 that was shown on a talk show hosted by Andy Cohen. During this, she was asked, “Nick Jonas, the handsome guy who gets more handsome every day, has recently played gay characters on ‘Scream Queens’ and ‘Kingdom.’ Everyone who is gay wants this guy to be gay. Not Me.”

After dating for a year, Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez broke up in 2008. He is now happily married to Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 after dating for a few years. They have a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born in 2022.

Nick Jonas is the love of Priyanka Chopra’s life, so they got married. Their fans are amazed by how well they get along and want to have a friendship like theirs. Well, before he got married to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas was in a relationship with Selena Gomez, who was a huge singing star in Hollywood.

And in her most recent interview, the American singer was asked how gay Nick Jonas is since he plays a gay character in Scream Queens and Kingdom, and some of his fans want him to be gay in real life, too. Selena had the strangest response to the interviewer’s question and said, “Zero. I was with him “. People applauded the girl.

Back in 2018, Selena Gomez and Andy Cohen, who hosts a talk show, played “Plead the Fifth.” The actress was asked, “Nick Jonas, who is beautiful and gets more beautiful every day, has recently played gay characters in Scream Queens and Kingdom. Everyone who is gay wants this guy to be gay. Not me. How gay is Nick Jonas, on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being as gay as me?
In the meantime, a popular magazine recently ran an article with no proof that Nick Jonas is gay. Even though it sounds crazy, neither the Jonas Brothers singer nor Priyanka Chopra Jonas said anything about the news. But now that this old interview has come back to light, it clears things up.
Selena Gomez went on Andy Cohen’s talk show in 2018 and was asked about Nick’s orientation. Andy Cohen had asked Selena, “Nick Jonas, the beautiful Nick Jonas who gets more beautiful every day, has recently played gay characters in Scream Queens and Kingdom. Everyone who is gay wants this guy to be gay.

Not me. How gay is Nick Jonas, on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being as gay as me? Selena said in response, “I went out with him. Like zero. ”

For those who don’t know, the singer of “Look Good for You” and Nick went out for a while when they were both Disney kids. After being together for a year, they broke up on good terms in 2009.

With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.
