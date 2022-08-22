0 SHARES Share Tweet

The first episode of House Of The Dragon takes place during the Targaryen dynasty’s zenith of power. King Zaheriz I of the Seven Kingdoms has anointed his cousin Viserys I Targaryen as his successor. Together with Princess Raines, the eldest of Jéhéris’s direct descendants and the only other serious contender for her throne, Viserys joined the Grand Council. Because “the only thing that can bring down the house of dragon is it,” Zeheriz had to name a successor in order to end the battle.

House Of The Dragon Episode Recap

Viserys Rainera, a brave princess and dragon rider, was born 91 years into his reign, or 172 years before the death of King Aerys and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. Rainyara’s mother, Rani Amma, is expecting their second child.

Rainera, the young princess, attends her father’s informal council meetings with zeal. When anything big occurs in the Empire, she is the first to learn about it. Viserys praised Amma as a prospective successor. Amma already has a daughter, Rainyara, but if she produces a son, she will die.

Rainera then goes to the Great Hall, where she finds her uncle Damon seated on the Iron Throne. In House Of The Dragon Damon was conspicuously missing from the meeting of the private council. They speak the same language and are united by their love of Valerian. A Valerian steel necklace is handed to her and put around her neck. Rainera’s best friend, Alicent, discovers afterward that she has insulted Rainera.

Daemon’s Chaos Causes Problems For King

Viserys, on the other hand, is suffering from a back problem. His Hand, Otto Hightower, advises the Grand Maester that the disease must be concealed. Viserys, devastated, sets out to recover his vanished wife. His main belief is that she is carrying a son. Aemma has stated that she does not intend to have any more children. She weeps for every youngster she comes across who has died.

Daemon, the monarch’s commander of the City Watch, issues orders for the most stringent execution of the law. People are beaten, maimed, amputated, and decapitated under his direction. The word immediately travels around the small council. Otto tells Viserys that Daemon’s acts must not be granted “unchecked impunity.”

The daemon may be married, but he still enjoys Mysaria’s company (at least most of the time). He’s too tired after a tense meeting with a small council to finish the project. He may tell Mysaria about his concerns, and she will provide him with some much-needed perspective.

Viserys Makes Terrible Decision

Viserys has started Daemon’s tournament despite Queen Aemma’s impending delivery. Instant tension. Rhaenys is called “the Queen Who Never Was” by Viserys. Rhaenyra and Alicent speak while Harrold Westerling tells Rhaenyra about Ser Criston Cole.

Otto’s son Damon Ser Gawain goes to the Hightower to overthrow his father. In House Of The Dragon Daemon meets Otto before eviction. Damon triumphed after Gawain’s early knockdown. To advance the sword, he pleads with Alicent. Her dad pauses, but she continues.

Viserys sees Emma regarding delivery complications. The baby seems breech. If Emma’s illness worsens, the Grand Meister warns Viserys that he may lose his wife and child.

Viserys disdains his wife for his heir. Before unwrapping it, the Grandmaster says, “I adore you.” Viserys ignores her pleadings. He comforts her while vaginal blood erupts.

Ser meets Kristen Damon. Damon’s collapse turns the eviction into a gunfight. Damon looks to triumph, but Kristen counterattacks. Damon doesn’t like Kristen’s win. Kristen supports Rainyra when she wins. She wishes you well, Ser Kristen.

Viserys’ Choice Results In Double Tragedy

Viserys had his son temporarily. His son died unexpectedly. Both dropped. Daemon told Rhaenyra in Valyrian, “They’re waiting for you.” Rhaenyra was angry with her father. “I wonder whether in the brief hours my brother lived, my father finally found happiness,” she said. Daemon warned Rhaenyra that her father needs her aid. She pledged, “I’ll never be masculine.”

Rhaenyra’s dragon was Syrax. Her dad was blank as she turned to him. She shouted “Dracarys” and told Syrax to burn her mother and brother.

After Viserys’ burial, Otto discussed his succession. Daemon is Corlys’ successor. “Unrest in the Kingdom” is blamed on Daemon’s unchallenged succession. Otto opposes Daemon replacing Viserys.

Otto told Daemon, “Avoid this court.” The daemon may assassinate Viserys and take his throne. Daemon’s ambition. Daemon listened as Viserys told his council, “But not for the crown.”

One council member said Viserys must name an heir. Otto mentioned Rhaenyra. Because she was a woman, her idea was sexist. Otto prefers Rhaenyra to Daemon. Viserys hesitated between his brother and daughter. Corlys tells you to choose. Rhaenys is his wife. She has a son.

Viserys left the meeting confused. Alicent visited her father. He believes she’ll help Viserys cope with his bereavement. She knows his plans and their implications. Alicent obeys.

Viserys And Damon Break Up

Damon, on the other hand, has booked into a brothel. As Mysore puts it, the king’s sole heir. Otto subsequently discloses to Viserys that Damon has redeemed Prince Belone and acquired a pleasure house. As Damon phrased it, he was the heir of the day. Viserys has reached her breaking point. Viserys beckoned to Damon from his position atop the Iron Throne. For some reason, he’s curious whether Damon actually said that. “We all have to grieve in our own way,” Damon says.

Visra’s rage cannot be quenched. He did nothing except protect his little brother. “You tried to get rid of me,” Damon retorts passionately. Viserys never asked Damon to be his hand, which irritated him. Otto, in particular, he suspects, is harboring some sinister ambitions. That guy isn’t concerned about you. “I’ll do it, brother,” Damon says. Who, in Viserys’ opinion. Damon refers to himself as “Me.” When it comes to communicating with his brother, he is quite direct. Damon believes Viserys is weak, and the little council is aware of this.

Viserys proclaimed his choice by saying, “I’ve opted to pick a new successor.” “I’m your heir,” Damon says. no longer exists He instructs him to leave Damon alone. After Damon insulted Viserys, he slashed his hand again on the Iron Throne.

An Outstanding Ruler

In House Of The Dragon Rhaenyra was supposed to see her father in the crypt of the Red Keep. He requested her to describe dragons when she was asked what she expected them to look like. In answer, Rhaenyra remarked, “I see us.” According to Rhaenyra, owning dragons gave the Targaryens a heavenly reputation. “Without them, we’re the same as everyone else,” she observed.

Viserys believes that mankind should avoid battle with dragons. If they are not careful, they will follow in the footsteps of Valyria. He expressed guilt for wasting so much time wishing for a son. “You are your mother’s best, and I think, as I know she did, that you may be a beautiful ruler queen,” Viserys told her daughter. “You weren’t designed to wear crowns, but I think you were,” Viserys said Daemon.

Everyone swears devotion to Viserys and his son. Viserys warns his daughter that “the Iron Throne is the most lethal throne in the Realm.” He also tells her a secret. He delivers to her The Song of Ice and Fire, a royal secret since King Aegon’s reign. Just as Viserys publicly anoints Rhaenyra as his heir, Daemon flees King’s Landing atop a dragon.