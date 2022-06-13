Jena Frumes, Who Is She? Jason Derulo’s Ex-Girlfriend!!

Jason Derulo announced that he had split up with his girlfriend Jena Frumes after more than a year of dating. He took to Twitter to confirm his breakup with the influencer and asked fans to respect his privacy.

Who Is Jena Frumes? Everything You Need To Know About Jason Derulo’s Ex-Girlfriend!!!

The split came a day after the couple celebrated each other’s birthdays. The pair proportioned the equal start date and loved the event in Colorado. They have been recently photographed in Los Angeles.

Jena printed a heartwarming compliment to the Savage Love crooner in a now-deleted post on Instagram. Jason Derulo and Jena began their relationship in March 2020. The duo became closer for the duration of the pandemic and welcomed their first child, son Jason King, on May 8, 2021.

Meet Jason Derulo’s Ex-Girlfriend

Jena Frumes is a model and social media influencer, born in New Jersey on September 21, 1993, and moved to Los Angeles afterward. The 28-year-old became famous after the American comedy event Wild ‘n Out, presented by Nick Cannon. She has accumulated a widespread following on social media.

She was also in the news for her relationship with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard. The duo met at a celebration in Los Angeles and began their courtship in 2016. However, the couple parted ways in 2018 after spending 15 months collectively.

Jena previously dated NFL player Antonio Brown, but the relationship ended after the latter reconciled with his ex. The model won additional media interest after she commenced a relationship with Jason Derulo in 2020.

Earlier, the couple said they are looking forward to a kid collectively. The Swalla hitmaker published a stunning video on his Instagram account announcing the pregnancy. Jena also published a sequence of pix following the birth of their kid. Regrettably, the pair parted ways only a day after celebrating their birthdays.

Jason Derulo’s Courting Details

Jason Derulo’s first public courting was with American Idol big-name Jordin Sparks. The latter received the making of a song fact display at the age of 17, one year earlier than when she started her relationship with the It Girl singer.

The duo showed their courtship in 2011 and additionally recorded some songs collectively. They divorced in 2014 after almost 3 years. That identical 12 months, Jason gave 10,000 orange roses to Jordin as a present on Valentine’s Day, only some months before their break-up.

As per Madame Noire, Jordin revealed in 2015 that she could no longer detain the motive behind the split. She shared that the couple had a fight. However, she claimed the 32-year-old no longer touched her and called it quits with no explanation. She specified that the Love Not War writer reached out to her through a 3rd birthday celebration to gather his assets.

Jason Derulo flashed relationship rumors with Carmen Ortega. The pair had been together for a month before going their separate ways. In the following 12 months, he commenced a relationship with Daphne Joy.

The duo has been noticed collectively within the membership in Miami, but first of all, they deny rumors of any romance. They amicably cut up six months into their courtship. The Florida local met Jena Frumes at a fitness center early in the last 12 months.

They immediately got on well and commenced seeing each other. The couple won significant recognition through their TikTok motion pictures during the course of the pandemic. They moved in at Jason Derulo’s California mansion. The pair welcomed their son in advance this year but parted ways on September 23, 2021.

