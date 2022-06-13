Roddy Ricch’s Gun Charges Were Dropped After His Governors Ball Arrest

Roddy Ricch, a Grammy Award-winning rap musician, was arrested on several gun charges on June 11 while on his way to play at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

Roddy Ricch Released From Custody

Roddy and his crew were stopped by private security at a checkpoint, where cops allegedly discovered a loaded pistol inside the van. According to the article, they also discovered a large-capacity magazine and around nine rounds of ammunition.

Rich and two other persons in the car were arrested on Saturday, and he was initially charged with four counts, including possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding mechanism and unauthorized possession of the device, as well as criminal possession of a firearm.

According to Vulture, accusations against Roddy and one of the other men have been dropped, but the other was arraigned on Sunday and faces charges that could land him in jail if he is convicted.

Roddy’s arrest was first reported on Saturday when The Governers Ball announced on social media that the rapper would no longer be performing at the event. They elected not to mention anything about his absence in the article.

‘Unfortunately, this set is no longer taking place,’ said a sign on the stage to those expecting him to perform.

The roster for this year’s Governor’s Ball, a three-day celebration spanning from Friday through Sunday, has been plagued with issues.

Migos were supposed to headline Friday night, but the band pulled out this week amid rumors that they were on the verge of breaking up.

Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 11, 2022

Migos are not breaking up, and a label official for the trio stated that the group’s Governors Ball concert was canceled due to a schedule conflict with a movie Quavo is filming.

After a one-year hiatus in September 2021, the Governors Ball will return in June of the following year. Kid Cudi, who kicked things off on Friday, was one of the event’s headliners. On Saturday and Sunday, Halsey and J. Cole headlined shows.

Jack Harlow, Denzel Curry, and a slew of other well-known musicians played at the festival as well.

