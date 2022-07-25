20.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, July 25, 2022
HomeEntertainmentAquaman Star Jason Momoa Involved In Head-On Crash With Motorcycle
Entertainment

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Involved In Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

By: Rachel Olivia

Date:

spot_img

The Aquaman star, Jason Momoa, met with a Motorcycle accident earlier on Sunday, 24th July. he was reported to be driving a 1970 Oldsmobile when a motorcycle crossed over the traffic lanes and hit head-on with the actor’s car. The accident took place near Calabasas, California and as per the current reports, no major injuries were recorded. 

Jason Momoa Series

Momoa, an American actor, started his career in the entertainment industry with his debut role as Jason Momoa Loane in a syndicated action drama series Baywatch: Hawaii. He, later on, appeared as Ronon Dex in the science fiction series Stargate Atlantis telecasted on Syfy, and was lucky enough to be a part of the epic HBO fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo in the first two seasons. And in 2016, the actor portrayed Arthur Curry / Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe as the eponymous hero of the 2018 film and its 2023 sequel. 

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Involved In Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

After the crash happened on Sunday, videos were out on the internet which showed the actor walking away from the spot back to his car after the paramedics reached the spot and provided first aid to the motorcyclist. As per the reports given out by the sources, it was got to know that the Aquaman alum was driving his car on Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas when a motorcyclist coming in his opposite direction hit the car while coming around a curve.

From the witnesses and the sources, it was clear that the motorcyclist presumably crossed into the actor’s lane and collapsed on the left end of his muscle car. With the severity of the collision, the rider was said to be briefly flying in the air after bouncing off the car’s windshield. He later landed up on the other side of the car after clearing the hood. 

As the news went viral, the sources from the Law Enforcement cleared that even though the accident was scary, no major injuries had taken place on the spot. The Dune star was seen walking back to his car in the video that was out after the incident. He seemed uninjured and some dents were visible on the car which could have been assumed to have occurred after the high-intensity collision with the bike. 

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist who went flying in the air was said to be able to land on his feet after the crash and was left standing up. The paramedics reached the spot and were seen supervising the racer who got minor injuries in his legs and thumb. Later after the first aid, the rider was taken to the hospital to treat the bruises. Since Momoa was fine and uninjured he went back to his car. 

On Saturday, a day prior to the accident, the actor posted some sneak peek pics of his collaboration with Harley Davidson and On The Roam, an unscripted docuseries for Warner Bros, Discovery. The upcoming docuseries will showcase the Aquaman alum traveling across the United States to encounter remarkable life experiences from different types of people who are shining in their respective fields. Some of them include motorcycle fabricators, craftsmen, musicians, and even athletes, who brought changes in their respective paths.   

The post had a collection of the actor’s photos with a caption that expressed his excitement in sharing a second collaboration with Harley Davidson collections with all his fans. Momoa said that his greatest inspiration for doing such kinds of stuff is his love for vintage bikes and his home. He even said that the team shot everything while racing in the dirt along with his friends when filming for their new show, On The Roam. Moreover, he is more excited to showcase his experiences throughout the journey to his fans. 

Jason Momoa Aquaman

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Involved In Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

The Game of Thrones alum is all set with his upcoming release of DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in which he reprises his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman. The film is expected to be out on March 17, 2023, and will be a reunion of the actor with the director James Wan. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will include Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman. 

Arthur Momoa has even appeared as Declan Harp in Discovery’s historical drama series, Frontier, and on Apple TV+ science fiction series, See as Baba Voss. The actor came on the big screen as Duncan Idaho in the 2021 film adaptation of the science fiction novel Dune.

Must Read:

 Just a few weeks prior to the accident, the actor went on a vacation with the Suicide Squad alum, Jared Leto on a boat. They were accompanied by renowned American rock climber Chris Sharma and were off the coast of Mallorca. Leto shared a pic on his Instagram of the trio enjoying their trip. He captioned the photo, Mallorca Adventures with legends Chris and Jason Momoa The post was liked by the Dune alum and even commended, ‘amazing time bro.’ Both Leto and Momoa had appeared in the DC Universe films but were not known as friends until the duo’s latest pictures on social media. 

Momoa portrayed Aquaman in 2018 while Lego came as the Joker in the Suicide Squad, 2016. Both of them had their particular roles in the Justice League singles of Zack Snyder.

Latest stories

Must Read

Is Jaden Smith Gay? Who Is Jaden Smith Dating?

Celebrity Rachel Olivia - 0
Jaden Smith is a pseudonym for Jaden Christopher Syre Smith, an American rapper, singer, and actor. He was born in Malibu, California, on July 8,...
Read more

Who Is YNW Melly? When Is YNW Melly Release Date, Death Penalty, And Net Worth

news Rachel Olivia - 0
Jamell Maurice Demons is an American rapper and musician, best known by his stage name YNW Melly, who hails from Gifford, Florida. The full...
Read more
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.
Previous articleA Friendly Gift! Beyoncé Sends Kim Kardashian An Ivy Park Care Package

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Is Jaden Smith Gay? Who Is Jaden Smith Dating?

Celebrity 0
Jaden Smith is a pseudonym for Jaden Christopher Syre Smith,...

Who Is YNW Melly? When Is YNW Melly Release Date, Death Penalty, And Net Worth

news 0
Jamell Maurice Demons is an American rapper and musician,...

Who Is Selena Green Vargas? What Happened To Selena Green Vargas? Biography, Age, Boyfriend, Controversy

Biography 0
Unsurprisingly, Social media platforms are a very good place....




DMCA.com Protection Status

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN