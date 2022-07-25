0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Aquaman star, Jason Momoa, met with a Motorcycle accident earlier on Sunday, 24th July. he was reported to be driving a 1970 Oldsmobile when a motorcycle crossed over the traffic lanes and hit head-on with the actor’s car. The accident took place near Calabasas, California and as per the current reports, no major injuries were recorded.

Momoa, an American actor, started his career in the entertainment industry with his debut role as Jason Momoa Loane in a syndicated action drama series Baywatch: Hawaii. He, later on, appeared as Ronon Dex in the science fiction series Stargate Atlantis telecasted on Syfy, and was lucky enough to be a part of the epic HBO fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo in the first two seasons. And in 2016, the actor portrayed Arthur Curry / Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe as the eponymous hero of the 2018 film and its 2023 sequel.

After the crash happened on Sunday, videos were out on the internet which showed the actor walking away from the spot back to his car after the paramedics reached the spot and provided first aid to the motorcyclist. As per the reports given out by the sources, it was got to know that the Aquaman alum was driving his car on Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas when a motorcyclist coming in his opposite direction hit the car while coming around a curve.

From the witnesses and the sources, it was clear that the motorcyclist presumably crossed into the actor’s lane and collapsed on the left end of his muscle car. With the severity of the collision, the rider was said to be briefly flying in the air after bouncing off the car’s windshield. He later landed up on the other side of the car after clearing the hood.

As the news went viral, the sources from the Law Enforcement cleared that even though the accident was scary, no major injuries had taken place on the spot. The Dune star was seen walking back to his car in the video that was out after the incident. He seemed uninjured and some dents were visible on the car which could have been assumed to have occurred after the high-intensity collision with the bike.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist who went flying in the air was said to be able to land on his feet after the crash and was left standing up. The paramedics reached the spot and were seen supervising the racer who got minor injuries in his legs and thumb. Later after the first aid, the rider was taken to the hospital to treat the bruises. Since Momoa was fine and uninjured he went back to his car.

On Saturday, a day prior to the accident, the actor posted some sneak peek pics of his collaboration with Harley Davidson and On The Roam, an unscripted docuseries for Warner Bros, Discovery. The upcoming docuseries will showcase the Aquaman alum traveling across the United States to encounter remarkable life experiences from different types of people who are shining in their respective fields. Some of them include motorcycle fabricators, craftsmen, musicians, and even athletes, who brought changes in their respective paths.

The post had a collection of the actor’s photos with a caption that expressed his excitement in sharing a second collaboration with Harley Davidson collections with all his fans. Momoa said that his greatest inspiration for doing such kinds of stuff is his love for vintage bikes and his home. He even said that the team shot everything while racing in the dirt along with his friends when filming for their new show, On The Roam. Moreover, he is more excited to showcase his experiences throughout the journey to his fans.

The Game of Thrones alum is all set with his upcoming release of DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in which he reprises his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman. The film is expected to be out on March 17, 2023, and will be a reunion of the actor with the director James Wan. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will include Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman.

Arthur Momoa has even appeared as Declan Harp in Discovery’s historical drama series, Frontier, and on Apple TV+ science fiction series, See as Baba Voss. The actor came on the big screen as Duncan Idaho in the 2021 film adaptation of the science fiction novel Dune.

Just a few weeks prior to the accident, the actor went on a vacation with the Suicide Squad alum, Jared Leto on a boat. They were accompanied by renowned American rock climber Chris Sharma and were off the coast of Mallorca. Leto shared a pic on his Instagram of the trio enjoying their trip. He captioned the photo, Mallorca Adventures with legends Chris and Jason Momoa The post was liked by the Dune alum and even commended, ‘amazing time bro.’ Both Leto and Momoa had appeared in the DC Universe films but were not known as friends until the duo’s latest pictures on social media.

Momoa portrayed Aquaman in 2018 while Lego came as the Joker in the Suicide Squad, 2016. Both of them had their particular roles in the Justice League singles of Zack Snyder.