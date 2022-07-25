0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer hit the internet at Comic-Con on July 23. Great news for the fans! Marvel Studios recently took a great step forward by unveiling the initial copy of the trailer in San Diego. The American superhero film is purely based on the story of Black Panther, the fictional heroic character in the American comic book, that shows its full powers to the world.

Marvel Teases New Avengers Movies, ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

The new movie is the sequel to Black Panther, which was released in late 2018. Produced by the American film and television production company Marvel Studios, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the 30th film that is getting ready in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recently, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige appeared at Comic-Con sharing his valuable words about the all-new Avengers movie, Black Panther. He even made numerous exciting announcements regarding the Black Panther sequel.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Release Date

During the official release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film in San Diego, the on-site was well occupied by Ryan Coogler, the director of the film. The renowned person was there at the event to have a quick look at the preview which is going to be a mass super hit movie. The director expressed his hearty tribute to the late American actor Chadwick Aaron Boseman, who was cast in Black Panther, in 2018. The Golden Globe Award winner died in the year 2020.

Ryan seemed to be eloquent about Chadwick during the preview of the new Black Panther film. He voiced much about the demised actor’s extraordinary talent. The director even said that the impact Aaron marked in the film industry gets to shine forever, and it will create sparks even after the world ends.

The long waits of the fans will soon come to an end as the film will get into theatres on November 11, 2022. Though the film will arrive for the show a couple of months later, the trailer is now here to give a glimpse of the whole sketch of the movie.

Black Panther Trailer

The new movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will serve as the significant conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase Four features all the productions of Marvel studios which were released in the period 2021 through 2022.

The new Black Panther which is nearly to release is all about a single part of the whole huge Hall H presentation.

The ‘Black Panter’ of 2018 was a super duper, and it made most of the Marvel and comic lovers the die-heart fans of the movie. Right after the reports popped up related to the massive success of the movie great plans were created at the film’s workshop for a sequel. When everything was on track, the unexpected death of the actor, Boseman, shook both the team and the industry by all means. The actor died of colon cancer when he was 43.

In the movie, Chadwick played the role of T’Challa. The startling news of the Screen Actors Guild Award winner made the studio move on just another path in which they skipped the recast T’Challa, Boseman’s role in the 2018 Black Panther. But years after no notable action was initiated by the team.

The teaser trailer for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER has been released! pic.twitter.com/WNxpW5ICTB — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) July 24, 2022

The new film features all the favorite characters of the ‘Black Panter’ of 2018. Fans are really thrilled to know more about their adorable characters. The new movie which is getting ready to fly high mentions the comeback of Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke.

But this time, the fans of Daniel Kaluuya need to end up with dismay as he missed casting in the movie due to his tight schedule of preparing himself for the ‘Nope’. When the schedule of both films got clashed, the actor finally opted to cast in the other one and moved with it.

Kevin Feige the head of Phase Five Marvel Studios opened up his words that he will initiate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and later finish it with Thunderbolts in 2024.

He even pointed out that, in 2024, the ‘Captain America and the New World Order’ featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and the Fantastic Four will hit the theatres. And in the coming year, 2023, on the third of November, ‘Blade’ will get released starring Mahershala Ali, the Oscar-winning actor.

In 2025, Phase 6 will launch ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’, on May 2, and on November 7, “Avengers: Secret Wars” is getting ready for a great new start.

The Disney + series Secret Invasion and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailers was also shown by Marvel.

The Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, and the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, stars Tatiana Maslany.