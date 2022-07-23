A Friendly Gift! Beyoncé Sends Kim Kardashian An Ivy Park Care Package

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, the American singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, recently gifted her bestie, Kim Kardashian, with an adoring package of Ivy Park care.

Beyoncé, who owns and manages a renowned athleisure clothing line, never overlooked her friendship when the brand was newly teamed with the well-famous Adidas. In the happy moment, Beyoncé remembered her friend Kim as she specially packed an Ivy Park care for her.

Beyoncé Sends Kim Kardashian An Ivy Park Care Package!

When the fortune of Ivy Park started to shine brighter, Beyoncé made her friendship a bit stronger with Kim by surprising her with the gift she surely adores. The gift was shared by Beyoncé on July 22, Friday.

She sent it well packed and made it in a private manner. Beyoncé is not the type who wishes to make her doings publicly. She is the one who always loves to be in her private space and do things in a confined way.

The package which was sent in a surprising way was not revealed by Beyoncé. Everything related to the gifted Ivy Park care package hit the Internet via the private account of the reality star, Kim.

Kim, 41, who welcomed the gift with such great pleasure and excitement, seemed to be really happy to receive such an adorable gift from her bestie. She then in no time, unwrapped the gift, took a shot of it, and posted it on her Instagram. The post clearly highlights the assortment of items Kim received from her loving celebrity pal.

Beyoncé, the Grammy award-winning singer, 40, was recently spotted busy as she was launching her cool summer Adidas x Ivy Park IVYTOPIA collection. The collection was launched on July 19, Tuesday.

Kim, right after receiving her perfect packed gift, shared a video for her fans to explore. Kim got around 326 million followers on Instagram. She always gives her followers a chance to look at her life in detail. And for this time too, Kim presented her unboxing video to her fans and followers.

The clip was all about a quick view of the shoes, clothing, and other items. She kept everything on a flat surface to keep everything in a single frame.

In the video, it could see that she received a water bottle holding the Adidas x Ivy Park logo. The water bottle seemed to be highly compatible that Kim could easily carry it around during her outing to keep her hydrated all day long.

Every single item in the gift is very valuable and deeply useful for Kim. She also received a pair of Adidas sneakers, which are white and yellow in color. The sneakers look priced in a range of $200 based on the price shown on the brand’s official website.

Beyoncé, the best friend of Kim, sent her a bomber jacket that seems very colorful and highly alluring. It falls in the price range of $150. Beyoncé knew that Kim was very fond of such jackets, and she intentionally gifted her friend with the best studs she really loved.

Another item included in the package was a white, short-sleeved T-shirt and a neon yellow bodysuit which looks like jersey material in the video. Everything put together and packed was the right one that entirely fits Kim.

For the video shared on Instagram, the star never ignored to tag the gift sender and her brand. Kim with millions of followers gives the brand a good notable reach.

Beyoncé, the hitmaker founded her clothing brand and athleisure brand in 2016. Her brand grew in no time and has now become a prominent company.

The fans and the audience will definitely know that this is not the very first time the friends are sending their brand’s items as gifts to each other. Since they are into friendship, they spotted numerous times sending and sharing gifts.

In 2020, Kim officially launched her brand SKIMS, and she then gifted a couple of items from the SKIMS collection to Beyoncé.

In an interview, Kim shared about the Cozy Collection she gifted Beyoncé, and she even voiced how greatly Kim esteems Beyoncé’s Ivy Park company. It seems that the two stars have made it a sweet habit of sending pieces of their brand’s collection whenever they get a chance.

This clearly showcases how deeply they are bonded together in the name of friendship.

Though many rumors spread that Kim and Beyoncé were in a rivalry, the stars appear to be on very good terms as they are keeping it up from the very beginning of their friendship days.

Beyoncé is now setting up her wings high to fly with her new album, Renaissance, which is planned to drop on July 29, 2022.

Kim seems to be active gearing up her life with her children and of course her beau Pete Davidson.

