Jamie Roy, Scottish DJ & Producer Passes Away At Age Of 33!

Jamie Roy, a Scottish DJ, and producer, has died at the age of 33. The Roy family said on Tuesday that their son, who liked to go to clubs in Ibiza, had died.

Wednesday, his family posted on the artist’s Facebook page that they were “heartbroken” by the news of his death.

The post started with, “Jamie died yesterday.” “Jamie was a well-liked and successful son, brother, nephew, and uncle. His friends and coworkers in and out of the music business loved him. We are all totally upset.

The 33-year-old was from Dumfries and was known as a regular performer in Ibiza, where he had a large fan base.

Jamie Roy often played in Ibiza, a popular party spot in Spain. In the past year, they were said to have played sets at Unum Festival in Albania, Glastonbury Festival in England, and BPM Festival in Costa Rica.

Patrick Topping, who owns the Trick label, released his song “Organ Belta” last year. A few days before he died, he marked the song’s first birthday on Instagram, writing, “Well, Organ Belta will be one year old next week! I just looked, and it’s still in the house charts 51 weeks later, at number 37. It’s moved up 24 places since yesterday.

Roy was a well-known figure in the music business. The native of Ibiza, Spain, started out as a musician and DJ at a young age. Roy was also known on social media, and he had a lot of fans in Ibiza. After playing at Nic Fanciulli’s Dance or Die parties in Ushuaia, he became known as a DJ.

Roy was a successful producer who put out music on labels like Repopulate Mars, Criminal Hype, Kaluki, Under No Illusion, and others. A few days before he died, he told his fans that his song “Let Us Sing” was coming out and that he couldn’t wait for them to hear it.

Jamie got his start in the music business by running raves in his hometown of Dumfries while he was also working as a plumber. Later, he quit to focus solely on his music, and in 2015, he was offered a residency in Ibiza.

Four years later, he was a regular performer at Dance Or Die events by Grammy-nominated producer Nic Fanciulli.

Jamie’s death happened just days after he announced that one of the “biggest producers on earth” would be making his “biggest track” Let Us Sing.

He posted the exciting news earlier this month and told his followers that he couldn’t wait for them to hear it after putting it together during the lockdown. He tagged Sony Music and Ultra Records in the post.

Jamie Roy was born on November 8, 1986, in the Scottish town of Dumfries. Roy grew up in Glasgow, Scotland, with his parents. Later, he left Glasgow and went to Ibiza. He always had one goal in mind for his life: after six years on the Mediterranean island, he wanted to be a well-known musician.

The English DJ didn’t have a girlfriend or boyfriend because he had never talked about having a partner in the past. He went all over the world to perform at festivals and carnivals, and he was often seen with only his friends and fans.

He was a successful DJ, but he was also a producer who had put out good tracks in the past. Some of the biggest music labels, like Repopulate Mars, Criminal Hype, Kaluki, and Under No Illusion, have put out his music. His most recent EP on Saved had a more mature sound, and even though it was an experiment, his fans loved it.

DJ Jamie Roy is about 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) tall and weighs 65 kilograms (kg) (143 lbs). DJ Jamie Roy has brown eyes, and his hair is also brown.

Roy said on Instagram on Saturday that he was going back into the studio “next week after the most amazing summer.”

“Finally, the biggest song of my life is coming!” he wrote on Sept. 2. “With one of my heroes and one of my all-time favorite people. Soon-to-be-announced collaboration has locked this down, and everyone has been asking for it.”

Others in the music world were saddened by Roy’s death, like British producer Paul Woolford, who said Roy was “one in 8 billion.”

