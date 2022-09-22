Azealia Banks Net Worth, Age, Height, Career, Personal Life!

Azealia Amanda Banks is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She is also an actress. Her entire life has been spent in the city of New York.

Before signing with XL Recordings at age 12, she released her music on MySpace. In 2011, she achieved widespread success by releasing her single “212,” which peaked at number 12 on the UK Singles chart, among others.

All You Need To Know About Azealia Banks Net Worth, Age, Career!

Fantasea, her debut mixtape, was released the following year to widespread critical acclaim. Two years later, she came out with her studio album, “Broke with Expensive Taste.”

There was a lot of buzz about the album, which eventually peaked at number 30 on the US Billboard 200. It also climbed to the top of the charts in several other nations. Critics also praised it. She has since released a second studio album and an extended play.

Banks has mentioned Beyonce and Aaliyah as two of her musical influences. She was given one NME Award and one Urban Music Award for her work in the music industry. She’s a talented singer and actress; she was the lead in the film Love Beats Rhymes. There is disagreement over it.

Full Name Azealia Amanda Banks Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Actor Source Of Income Music albums Biggest Assets Property in Los Angeles Residence Woodland Hills, California, United States Date Of Birth May 31, 1991 Age 31 years Gender Female Nationality American Marital Status Single Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Boyfriend/Spouse Name Ryder Ripps (2021) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks didn’t have the simplest life. She was abused when she was little. When she was two years old, her father lost his fight with pancreatic cancer, and the child’s connection with her mother swiftly deteriorated.

Azealia started dating a man who was 43 years old while she was only 17. She reflected on her time with him, saying, “I was a small girl. His advice mirrored exactly what I needed to accomplish”.

Destiny’s Child was responsible for her first favorite song. You undoubtedly recall the first song that spoke to you, even if you aren’t musically inclined.

Before she found success in the music industry, Azealia wanted to be an actor. By the time she was 16, she was working with an agent to pursue her goal of being cast in a Nickelodeon show. Numerous auditions resulted in no casting offers for Banks.

She’s bisexual: Banks’ frankness isn’t reserved for the outside world. Furthermore, she has always been forthright while discussing her life and experiences. She admitted that she is bisexual and comfortable expressing both sexual orientations. Though, she has often been accused of homophobia by others, although she identifies as such.

Banks has been refreshingly candid about many facets of her life, including her struggles with depression. She has been forthright about her battle with depression, admitting that she has suffered from incapacitating episodes of despair multiple times in her life.

Azealia Banks Net Worth

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor Azealia Banks was born Azealia Amanda Banks in the United States. As of 2022, Azealia Banks has a $3 million fortune. She comes from a Harlem background.

She debuted her music in 2008 on Myspace. Moreover, she inked a contract with XL Recordings when she was just 18 years old.

Azealia has a total of five albums and three mixtapes out there. Her father died of cancer when she was just two years old. Baseball bats were a standard tool of punishment in their home.

Her mom is exceptionally cruel to her both in words and deeds.

Azealia Banks Houses

Over 2,000 square feet, the home features four bedrooms and two full baths. Before the foreclosure, she lived in a two-story suburban house in California’s Woodland Hills, with a pleasant backyard.

In 2018, the homeowner received only $845,000 for the property. Azealia Banks’s alarming social media posts about her cats attracted a lot of attention, and the house where one of the cats lived became a local celebrity.

On top of that, she reportedly had a public confrontation with Grimes and stayed outside their Los Angeles compound for a while. She has a significant problem with dog waste and urine outside her apartment building.

There are four bedrooms.

There are two bathrooms.

Square Feet: 2,348 sqft

Price: $845,000 (foreclosure sale price) / $1.2 Million (current market value)

Address: San Miguel St, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 • Azealia Banks

Quotes By Azealia Banks

A famous quote of Azealia is, “You’ve got a lot of resources, but you never stop considering how you use them. You’ll quickly become a forgotten figure, and you’ll have no one but yourself to blame”.

Azealia Banks Age & Height

Azealia was born on May 31, 1991, in Harlem, New York City, United States. As of 2022 she is 31 years old.

Her height is 1.6 meters.

Azealia Banks Beyonce

Azealia Banks sent a critical message about Beyoncé on Instagram, saying that she often tries to take credit for the work of other creative women. Two Instagram stories by Banks featured white text on a black background.

She accused a former dancer of stealing choreography, criticized Beyonce for attempting to “outdo” other artists, and urged the singer to “get over herself” and hire her in social media posts.

Azealia Banks Career

Musicals like “City of Angels” were where Azealia Banks’s acting career started. She later tried her luck at TV auditions but was never cast. So, she made the alternative decision to become a singer.

After debuting some of her songs online, she eventually signed with XL Records. Nevertheless, she quickly abandoned them because of internal disagreements. She then turned to YouTube to share a few of her creations online.

She dropped the single “212” for her first official offering in September of 2011. It was a smashing success, topping charts everywhere it was released. It reached as high as number 14 in the Netherlands, 12 in the United Kingdom, and 7 in Ireland. She also appeared on a song called “Shady Love” by the American band Scissor Sisters from their “Magic Hour” album that same year.

She dropped her debut mixtape, titled “Fantasea,” in 2012. Critics received it well despite failing to make any significant chart moves. In May of 2012, she dropped her debut EP, titled 1991. It debuted at No. 133 on the US Billboard 200 and appeared on several additional lists.

In 2014, she unveiled her first studio album, “Broke with Expensive Taste.” A commercial success, it debuted on several charts, including the US Billboard 200 (at number 30) and the UK Albums chart (at number 62).

In 2016, she dropped another mixtape called “Slay-Z,” which also did well with critics.

She appeared in the 2017 film, Love Beats Rhymes. Robert Fitzgerald Diggs helmed the picture, which included performances by Lorraine Toussaint, Hana Mae Lee, Jill Scott, and Common. The critical reception was lukewarm at best. ‘Fantasea II: The Second Wave,’ her second album, was released in June 2018.

Must Read:- Margot Robbie Says She Was ‘Mortified’ When Barbie Photos Went Viral

Azealia Banks Personal Life

Azealia Banks was born on May 31, 1991. As a little child of 2, she lost her father to pancreatic cancer. Her mother cared for her and her two sisters as they grew up.

According to later statements by Banks, her mother was a verbally and physically abusive figure who regularly struck Banks and her sisters with baseball bats and banged their heads against walls.

She left her mother’s house when she was only 14 years old and went to live with her older sister.

Also, she had an early and abiding passion for the performing arts. She dropped out of school before graduating and pursued a career in music instead. The character Banks identifies as bisexual.

Very little is known about her personal life, though she was said to be dating Jesse Bradford in 2015. She has gained fame for her tendency to engage in public spats with celebrities on social media.

In 2016, she was jailed in New York for attacking a female security guard, which made her a controversial figure.

Read More:- Grimes Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Relationships!