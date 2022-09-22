Yeat Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Age, Career!

Yeat, whose real name is Noah Oliver Smith, was born in Irvine, California, on February 26, 2000. He is a citizen of the United States, was born under the sign of Pisces, and uses the moniker Yeat in the entertainment industry.

All About Yeat Net Worth, Early Life, Age, Height, Career!

After the release of his mixtape “4L” in 2021, which featured the hits “Money Twerk” and “Sorry About That,” he became a household name in the United States and Europe.

These songs found particular success on the TikTok platform, which is geared toward users who only have a few seconds to share a musical or comedy performance.

On February 26, 2000, in the United States of America, Yeat was born to an American mother and a British father in Irvine. His birth sign is Pisces, and his name is Noah Oliver Smith.

It was at Lakeridge High School when he earned his diploma. However, it is speculated that he has not pursued higher education at the university level. In terms of his ancestry, he is a hetero (Mexican-Romanian).

He has not previously discussed his relatives on the web. There won’t be long before we’ve updated them. He has not yet tied the knot, but he does have a successful businesswoman and influence as a girlfriend in Symone Ryley.

Full Name Noah Oliver Smith Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Music Producer Source Of Income Music albums Biggest Assets Geffen, Field Trip, TwizzyRich Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Date Of Birth 26 February 2000 Age 22 years Gender Male Nationality American Marital Status Single Education Lakeridge High School Girlfriend/Spouse Name Symone Ryley Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Yeat

He’s quite the auto buff.

He runs the record company TwizzyRich Entertainment.

For the time being, he has settled in the Los Angeles area.

He’s hung out with famous musicians like Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Merchandise can be purchased from him through the official TwizzyRich online store.

Noah’s arms are covered in tattoos.

More than 8.3 million people listen to him on Spotify every month.

He has visited several nations due to his passion for exploration.

He joined Twitter in July 2017 and has since amassed more than 154,000 followers and published over 1,500 tweets.

He has over 1.6 million Instagram followers who enjoy his photos.

Yeat Sources Of Income

At an early age, Yeat launched his rapping career. During his adolescence, he discovered his passion for music, and after finishing high school, he devoted himself entirely to it. Specifically, he uprooted to New York in pursuit of a music career. Using the rap moniker Lil Yeat, he released his first song in 2015 at 15 years.

But he has taken down all of his old songs on the web. His first release on Spotify was a tune called “Loot” that included the artist Jban$2Turnnt and was published in 2018.

Yeat Net Worth

The author’s wealth is $2.5 million (estimated). According to the update, his record labels include Geffen, Field Trip, and TwizzyRich. He can support himself as a rapper thanks to the sales and streams of his music.

Recently, the rapper has been racking up millions of streams across numerous online music services. The music industry is just one of several ways he makes money. But Noah hasn’t said anything about them just yet.

Yeat House

Yeat, a native of the United States, has achieved remarkable success in his field. Rapper Yeat has quickly won over the acclaim of the press.

He initially moved to New York to advance in his career, but he eventually settled in Los Angeles, where he currently dwells in a beautiful mansion.

Yeat Car Collection

A large number of autos are part of Yeat’s collection. While muscle cars make up the bulk of his collection, he also takes pleasure driving luxury and exotic automobiles. One of his many cars is a Ford Mustang, but he also owns a Dodge Challenger and other vehicles.

Yeat Early Life And Education

Yeat was reared in Irvine by his Romanian mother and Mexican father, whose identities are unknown due to his respect for his parents’ privacy.

His mother is rumored to have worked as a housekeeper, and his father is a used-car dealer. Yeat hasn’t mentioned having any siblings. Therefore, it’s assumed that he is an only kid.

Yeat had a wide range of childhood passions, but rap music was always his number one. Separating from his family, he attended Lakeridge High School in Portland, Oregon, when he was a teenager.

Although he participated in the school’s theatrical club, Yeat’s primary interest was rap music throughout his four years, even though he also enjoyed practicing creative writing and playing soccer.

Soon after graduating high school in 2018, he uprooted to New York in search of a job in the music business, only to relocate back to Los Angeles a few months later.

Yeat Career

In 2015, Yeat uploaded his debut tracks to the internet under Lil Yeat’s moniker, but he has removed all of them.

After releasing his first mixtape, Deep Blue Strips, on September 20, 2018, he followed it up on February 21, 2019, with the release of the music video for his song “Stay Up,” which was hosted on the YouTube channel Elevator.

In 2021, Yeat rose to prominence with the help of social media platforms, particularly his TikTok account, which now boasts over half a million followers and more than two million likes of all his videos combined. Most of these videos feature Yeat flaunting his wealth while his music plays in the background.

Yeat is also popular on Instagram, where he has nearly a million followers despite posting only 20 photos, the vast majority of which are snapshots from his daily life. On June 11, 2021, Yeat dropped his mixtape “4L,” His fans immediately began repurposing the songs as b-roll in their TikTok videos.

His first EP, titled “Trends,” was published in August 2021, and its singles, “Fukit” and “Mad Bout That,” quickly became viral hits; in the same month, Yeat dropped his single, “Get Busy,” which was also a huge success and was praised by significant rappers like Lil Yachty and Drake.

Yeat’s first album, “Up 2 Me,” was released by Interscope Records on September 10, 2021; it peaked at #183 on the Billboard 200 Chart. His second album, “2 Alive,” was released by Geffen Records and Field Trip on February 18, 2022.

Yeat YouTube Channel

Almost a hundred thousand people are currently subscribing to Yeat’s YouTube account, “Yeat Music,” which he created on April 7.

His six videos have amassed more than ten million views between them, and we’ll highlight three of the most popular ones here.

Yeat Age & Height

Yeat is only 22 years old. He is about 155 pounds, 5 feet 8 inches tall (1.7 m), and has short brown hair and brown eyes (70kgs).

Must Read:- Margot Robbie Says She Was ‘Mortified’ When Barbie Photos Went Viral

Yeat Awards

As of 2021, he had gained critical acclaim on TikTok, SoundCloud, and other internet services.

His mixtape 4L dropped in 2021 and became an instant hit. Up to M, his debut album was released later that year, and it featured the smash hits “Sorry but That” and “Money So Big.”

Money So Big became viral on TikTok, which catapulted him to new heights of fame. Two further albums, 2 Aliv and Lyf, followed later.

Yeat Hobbies And Other Interests

Yeat is quite fond of high-performance automobiles, as seen by the abundance of posts on his Instagram account that portrays him behind the wheel of one of his many pricey automobiles (presumably one that he has hired to show off).

Yeat’s distinctive sense of style includes a constant accessory of a hood or cap. Rapper Yeat has visited many states over his career and has a passion for travel. He has yet to venture abroad but hopes to visit Amsterdam, the Netherlands, one day.

Hollywood is a massive inspiration for Yeat, and he hopes to begin his acting career soon. Bruce Willis, Vin Diesel, and Angelina Jolie are among his favorite performers, and he counts “Die Hard,” the “Fast and Furious” series, and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life” among his favorite films.

It has been reported that Yeat financially supports a local Los Angeles animal shelter and is the proud owner of two canine companions.

Yeat has accomplished a great deal in his life since he has worked very hard. He always had a thing for tunes, but he finally settled on rapping in high school.

After finishing college, he moved around a lot, making it difficult to establish himself in his early career. In the year 2018, he released a string of critically acclaimed masterpieces. Yeat is making great strides and is heading in the right direction.

Read More:- Azealia Banks Net Worth, Age, Height, Career, Personal Life!