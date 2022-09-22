7.6 C
Chicago Med Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoiler & More Updates!

Chicago Med is an American television series exploring the genres of medical drama. The series was created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, respectively. The producers of the show are Charles S. Carroll, Jeffrey Drayer, David Weinstein, Simran Baidwan, Will Pascoe, and Safura Favavi.

Along with Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Michael Waxman, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Danielle Gelber, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski being its executive producers.

Chicago Med Season 8 Release Date Has Been Revealed! Where To Watch?

The original distributor of the show is NBCUniversal Television Distribution. The production houses involved are Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. The United States is the country of origin with English as its original language.

Chicago Med Season 8

The main cast members of the show Chicago med are Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Rachel DiPillo, Colin Donnell, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, Norma Kuhling, Dominic Rains, Steven Weber, Guy Lockard, Kristen Hager, and Jessy Schram. The show first premiered on November 17, 2015, on the streaming service NBC.

Does Dylan Leave Chicago Med?

Chicago Med is a show that features the doctors of the Emergency Department (ED), nurses, and hospital heads of a fictional medical center called Gaffney Chicago medical center. The seventh season of the show was released on September 22, 2021, and concluded on May 25, 2022. It had a total of twenty-two episodes. The upcoming season is expected to have a total of twenty episodes.

Chicago Med season 8 streaming will be done on the online streaming service NBC on 21st September 2022 and on a few other platforms including Netflix and Amazon prime videos.

Series NameChicago Med
GenreMedical Drama
DirectorMichael Waxman
Charles S. Carroll
WriterDerek Haas
Safura Fadavi
ProducersCharles S. Carroll
Jeffrey Drayer
ComposerAtli Örvarsson
Country of OriginUnited States
Original LanguageEnglish
Number of Seasons8
First Episode DateNovember 17, 2015
Final Episode DateMay 25, 2022
Upcoming Season Release Date21st September 2022
Episodes in Upcoming Season20
Main CharactersMaggie Lockwood
Daniel Charles
Will Halstead
Main CastMarlyne Barrett
Oliver Platt
Nick Gehlfuss
Where to WatchNBC
Wolf Entertainment
NominationsEddie awards for Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television
Filming LocationCinespace Film Studios Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago Med Season 8 Release Date

Chicago Med season 8 release date is 21st September 2022. The episodes will follow a weekly release pattern. Not all episodes are going to be released in one go. Season 8 episode two will air on 28th September 2022.

The show will primarily be aired on NBC but will also be available to stream on different other streaming services which might or might not be including a subscription from the viewer, these streaming platforms are Netflix, Amazon prime Video, and Hulu.

Chicago Med Season 8 Plot

Chicago Med season 8 plot will revolve around the show’s main characters, set in Chicago the upcoming season 8 will also be focusing on the doctors and nurses of the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The upcoming episodes will be displaying the aftermath of Halstead’s apartment. With Marcel, Choi, and Archer working together trying to save lives. There will be an introduction of a new character named Nellie Cuevas who will be seen helping a paranoid patient and Scott towards the edge of making a major life-changing decision.

The series Chicago Med happens to be the third installment in the Chicago Franchise created by Dick Wolf. The show sometimes features the crossing of characters with the Chicago franchise’s other shows including Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Where To Watch Chicago Med Season 8?

Chicago Med season 8 will be aired on the online streaming service NBC. It can also be viewed on other online streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon prime videos. The other seasons (one to seven) of the show are also available to watch on these streaming platforms as well.

Chicago Med Season 8 Cast

Chicago Med season 8 cast will be the same as that of its previous seasons with the following main characters Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi, Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel, Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake, Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott, Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer, and Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer.

There have been two more additions to the existing cast of Chicago Med in season 8. Sasha Roiz (who will be seen playing the role of Jack Egan) and Lilah Richcreek (who will be playing the role of Nellie Cuevas).

Chicago Med Season 8 The Talk On Social Media

Fans are readily waiting for this upcoming season and want to see what happens next in this medical drama. According to upcoming season 8 spoilers, the first two episodes of this incredibly interesting medical drama are titled to be “How Do You Begin to Count the Losses” and “(Caught Between) The Wrecking Ball and the Butterfly”.

There will also be two new additions to the previous existing cast, Sasha Roiz and Lilah Richcreek will be seen in the upcoming episodes. The official Twitter handle of the series is @NBCChicagoMed. No recent tweets have been made regarding the upcoming season eight.

What To Expect From Chicago Med Season 8?

As shown towards the end of the previous season seven, where two of the doctors were trapped in a deadly situation, left in a burning building. The upcoming season eight episodes will display whether the doctors will make it out alive and whether Blake (played by Sarah Rafferty) will be coming back to her position at the Gaffney Medical center or will eventually be forced to retire. It is expected that the show will be featuring more cutting-edge medicines and complicated personal relationships.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode Guide

The episode guide has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. It is expected that season eight of Chicago med will have a total of twenty episodes with each episode having an average run length of about forty minutes to forty-five minutes.

The series will not be releasing all its episodes in one go but will be following a weekly release schedule. Thus, following a similar pattern to that of the show’s previous seasons. Also, the show is primarily made in the English Language whereas it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

The episode guide for the first two episodes of Chicago Med season eight is:

Season 8, Episode 1: How Do You Begin to Count the Losses (Release Date: 21st September 2022)

Season 8, Episode 2: (Caught Between) The Wrecking Ball and the Butterfly (Release Date: 28th September 2022)

Chicago Med Season 8 Trailer

Chicago Med season 8 trailer has not yet been released by the makers of the show. It is soon going to be released.

