Shakira’s famous song is “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which has been downloaded ten million times and holds the record for the most copies sold of any World Cup song ever. Shakira is from Colombia. Her first studio album, “Pies Descalzos,” was released in 1996, and it was an immediate success after its release.

Shakira’s Early Life And Career

She has received various honors for her work as a singer, some of the most prestigious of which are three Grammy Awards and a staggering thirteen Latin Grammy Awards.

Shakira is a Colombian pop singer and dancer with an extensive following worldwide. She possesses a wide range of talents. Her abilities as a singer and dancer have won her several awards and honors.

She was the only child they had. A motorbike accident took the life of Shakira’s half-brother from her father’s first marriage, which occurred when Shakira was barely two years old. When Shakira was only eight years old, her father bought her a typewriter for the holiday season. In this establishment, she first heard the Doumbek and was inspired to dance at the table by the music.

As a young child, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll began her professional career by enrolling in dance and singing classes and attending school. In addition, her parents were ecstatic when she started composing and singing poetry, and on her charisma Day, her father got her a typewriter as a gift.

At thirteen, Shakira made her debut in the recording studio with a song that featured her vocals. In general, Shakira had difficulty getting her career off the ground when she first started.

She is unaffected by the possibility that other people will level false charges against her, and she continues with her life as if nothing has taken place. Shakira began her career in the recording industry, although both her first and second albums were commercially unsuccessful.

After a string of unfortunate events, Shakira took the reins and directed the creation of her third studio album. On October 6, 1995, the album “Pies Descalzos” by her was made available for purchase by the public through Sony Music and Colombian Records. Shakira is responsible for both the album’s composition and its sound. The album has a total of three million satisfied customers.

The self-titled studio album that Shakira and Shelton collaborated on was released in March 2014. Following the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, she decided to perform her signature grooves on a global scale.

While she was concentrating on her songs as a superstar, she has a new song titled “Chantaje” that will be included in her upcoming album titled “El Dorado,” which is scheduled to be released in October of this year. When it comes to people with a compassionate heart for assisting other people, she is never left behind.

Shakira’s Personal Information:

She would go to the park and play with the orphan child when she was a child, and with the zeal of a missionary, she would pledge to help the child when she grew up to be a great artist. Shakira enjoyed a great deal of success between the ages of 10 and 13 in Barranquilla, where she had been invited to several events.

It just so happened that local theatrical producer Monica Ariza was present at the time. She remembers Monica Aziza fondly, and as a result, she can assist her in obtaining success in her professional life. In addition to that, her instructor says that she has a goat-like quality to her voice.

Important Facts About Shakira

In addition, she is fluent in Spanish, which is her mother tongue; Portuguese, which is her second language; English, which is her primary language; and Italian (her second language).

She started learning belly dancing when she was still in school.

Shakira has amassed more than sixty million record sales worldwide throughout her career as a musician.

Her list of accolades includes many Worlds Music, American Music, and Billboard Awards and two Grammys, eight Latin Grammys, and several other awards.

Shakira founded the Pies Descalzos (Barefoot) Foundation in 2005, when she was just 18 years old, intending to assist disadvantaged children in Colombia and other developing nations.

During the fourth and sixth seasons of N.B.C.’s smash popular reality show “The Voice,” Shakira made appearances as a coach on the show.

In 2010, she launched S by Shakira, her cosmetics and beauty items.

Shakira’s Net Worth:

As a result of her record sales, concert tours, endorsement deals, and other business endeavors, Shakira is on track to amass a fortune of $300 million by the year 2022. The majority of her time is split between the cities of Barcelona, Spain, and Miami, Florida, respectively. In addition to that, she has real estate holdings in both the Bahamas and Colombia.

