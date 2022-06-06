Who Is Vivica Fox? Net Worth, Age, Career, Family, Kids!!

Vivica Fox is operating as an American actress and manufacturer even as additionally running her business. She has made her mark withinside the movie enterprise through her high-quality appearance skills. She has attracted a huge quantity of target market interest together with her marvelous appearance in films like Independence Day and Set It Off. Talking about her private life, in 1998, Vivica A. Fox got married to singer Christopher “Sixx-Nine” Harvest. However, the couple parted ways in 2002.

Knowing About Vivica Fox

Vivica Fox is running as an American actress and manufacturer even as additionally strolling her business.

Vivica Fox has made her mark withinside the movie enterprise via her high-class performance skills.

Quick Facts About Vivica Fox

Name: Vivica Anjanetta Fox

Birthplace: South Bend, Indiana, USA

Date of Birth: July 30th, 1964

Age: Approximately 58 years old as of the year 2022

Height: 5’ 7”

Profession: Actress, Producer, Television Host

Nationality: American

Net Worth: USD 6 Million

How Much Does She Earn

Vivica Fox has a predicted net worth of $6 million. Most of her earnings come from films and television shows and her annual revenue is around $500,000. She is operating withinside the movie enterprise because of 1996.

Vivica Fox Age And Early Life Explored

Vivica Fox was born on July 30, 1964, in South Bend, Indiana. To complete her commencement and studies, Vivica attended Golden West College in California and pursued her associate’s diploma in social science. Vivica Fox commenced her profession at an early age whilst she became in her faculty life. She used to behave in soap operas like “The Young and the Restless” and “Days of our Lives”.

Vivica Fox Net-Worth And Career

Vivica Fox has a predicted worth of $6 million. Vivica Fox has earned her earnings from diverse ventures starting from performing to entrepreneurship. Her commercial enterprise of Vivica Hair merchandise has quite a few merchandise that assist earn large amounts. She has additionally completed a few well-known mоvіеѕ, at the same time as her few blockbuster hits lіkе Іndереndеnсе Dау аnd Кіll Віll, have made huge рrоfіtѕ.

Vivica Fox Boyfriend/Husband, And Kids

Vivica A. Fox became married to singer Christopher “Sixx-Nine” Harvest. However, the couple parted ways in 2002 with mutual agreement.

Interesting Facts About Vivica Fox

Her actual call is Vivica Anjanetta Fox.

In 1996, she gained the Saturn Award and MTV film award for her movie Independence Day.

She has even co-produced the Canadian TV collection Missing, and a few films like The Salon and Three can play that game.

She has her commercial enterprise line of Hair merchandise known as Vivica A. Fox Hair.

She began her profession with the famous American Sitcom Days of Our Lives.

Conclusion

Vivica Fox is an incredible actress who no longer wants to depend upon all and sundry for-profits anymore. She earns several cash because of her expertise and her popularity. After operating tough withinside the preliminary days, now she had made her existence secure.