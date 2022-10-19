-2.4 C
James Corden Apologises For Behaviour At New York Restaurant

By Rachel Olivia

James Corden has apologized for the way he treated staff at a popular New York restaurant, which led to a temporary ban.

Keith McNally, who owns the restaurant Balthazar, has now lifted the ban on the host of “The Late Late Show” from going there.

Today, McNally shared the news on his Instagram account.

“James Corden just called and said he was really sorry. I’ve made more mistakes than most people, so I’m a firm believer in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll let him back on Balthazar in a heartbeat.

James Corden

“No, that’s obvious. But… anyone kind enough to apologize to a slacker like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially not from Balthazar. So, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden, come back to the 5 and Dime. All is well. xx”

McNally explained yesterday what Corden did that was “offensive” and caused him to ban him from his bar in the first place.

“James Corden is a very funny man with a lot of talent, but he’s very short. And the rudest person to the waiters in my Balthazar restaurant since it opened 25 years ago.

“After eating his main course, Corden showed the Balthazar manager G.’s hair. G. was very sorry.

“Corden was very mean to G. and told him, “Get us another round of drinks right now.” And take care of all the drinks we’ve had so far.'”

Keith said that on Oct. 9, James criticized his staff because his wife’s eggs at brunch were not prepared the way she liked them.

He said, “Mrs. Corden was given an omelet with egg yolks, Gruyere cheese and lettuce. A few minutes after they got their food, James called the waitress, M. K., and told her that the yolk had a little egg white in it. M. K. told the department manager that G. The kitchen made the dish again, but instead of the salad, they had French fries.

“When that happened, James Corden started yelling at the waiter, “You can’t do your job!” You can’t do your job! I should probably go to the kitchen and make the omelet myself!””

Keith said the waiter was “very apologetic” and provided free champagne for James and his wife of 43 years, Julia Carey, who has three children with him.

But he said the host was so “rude” to their waitress for the rest of brunch that she was “shaken up” for the rest of her shift.

With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor's degree in American Studies.

