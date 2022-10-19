-3.4 C
Oacoma
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Billy Ray Cyrus Engagement To Firerose Seems To Be Confirmed!

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose uploaded a series of Instagram pictures that allowed fans to get a better look at the diamond ring she was wearing on that finger after igniting engagement rumors in September.

Billy Ray Cyrus Appears to Have Confirmed His Engagement To Firerose!

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appeared to confirm engagement rumors by releasing a series of images together on October 18, giving fans a better look at her diamond ring.

The performers did not immediately react to the rumors but instead captioned their joint Instagrams with “Happy Autumn.” However, this did not prevent followers from writing congratulations messages.

“Whaaaatttt??!!!” one commenter commented. “Congratssssss.” Added one more, “Beautiful ring! Congratulations!”

Fans first spotted Firerose was wearing the ring in an Instagram image from September 13 that depicted her seated in front of Music Row in Nashville. The Australian-born singer-songwriter penned, “Taking in the moment…”

After nearly three decades of marriage, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray approximately five months prior to the tweet that raised eyebrows.

In her April application, Tish listed “irreconcilable issues” as the reason for the couple’s separation and stated that they have not lived together since February 2020.

“After 30 years, five incredible children, and a lifetime of experiences, we’ve decided to go our separate ways without regret, but with love in our hearts,” Tish and Billy Ray, whose children include Miley Cyrus, age 29, Noah Cyrus, age 22, Brandi Cyrus, age 35, Trace Cyrus, age 33, and Braison Cyrus, age 28, told People at the time. “We have raised a family together that we can be very proud of, and now it is time to forge our separate paths.”

Later, they elaborated, “We did not arrive to this decision easily or quickly, but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to bring clarity and finality so that we can continue to focus on what is essential.”

Regarding Billy Ray and Firerose, “New Day” was released in 2021. The following year, they began to appear on one another’s social media accounts more frequently, such as in August, when Firerose honored Billy Ray’s 61st birthday.

“The world is a better place with you in it,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Happy Birthday Billy.”

