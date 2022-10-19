The way Casey Woods left season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” was dramatic and hurt her a lot.

Woods, who is 37, said on last night’s episode that four months after filming, he still has “three broken bones” and has had “three surgeries.” His foot is still in a cast.

He said, “A sad guy here.”

Bachelor In Paradise Star Casey Woods Hasn’t Walked In 4 Months

Woods fainted in last night’s episode after telling Brittany Galvin that newcomer Peter Izzo had said bad things about her.

After the conversation, Galvin went to Izzo and confronted him. Woods told Wells Adams, “I’m very dizzy. I think I’m going to faint,” and then he suddenly fell over.

Woods said the heat and stress made him faint. When doctors arrived, they determined the injury was serious.

In a separate post-Monday night on his Instagram story, he said, “To be clear, this is a picture of my foot, which is in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven’t taken a walk in over 4 months.”

Woods made his Bachelor Nation debut on Season 18 of The Bachelorette. On his Instagram story, he shared posts from fans and talked more about his injury.

In one fan post, Woods shared, he said, “I don’t think most people know how bad the injury was.”

The Bachelorette: What Happened To Casey?

Casey competed for the heart of Michelle Young on Season 18 of “The Bachelorette.” The show was filmed in the summer of 2021 and aired in the fall. Casey didn’t get a single date during his time on The Bachelorette, but Michelle liked him so much that she kept him until the fifth week, when he was sent home.

How does Casey Earn His Money?

On his LinkedIn page, Casey states that he is a Creative Director at the GlueIQ advertising agency in Miami, Florida. His main responsibilities are writing copy and shooting videos. He joined the company in October 2021. Prior to that, he worked at Stinghouse, LLC as creative director for five years. He has worked in advertising since graduating college in 2008.

Casey Woods Musician

Casey’s main job is as a writer, but what he loves most is music. Besides writing and recording his own music, he also works as a producer. CaseyDilla is his stage name. Casey writes on his website: “My music doesn’t fit into any particular genre.”

Casey Travels All Over The World

Casey loves to travel, and he has been to more than 40 countries around the world. He is also in the process of “climbing” all the major mountain peaks.

What College Did Casey Attend?

From 2004 to 2006, Casey attended Florida State University to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing. He then went to the University of Miami where he earned a Master of Fine Arts in Cinematography and Film/Video Production.

