0 SHARES Share Tweet

Luke Eisner is an American actor, musician, and influencer seen in the romantic teenage comedy Tall Girl. He is quite popular as the character Stig Mohlin. He has also worked as a model for several big brands like H&M, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein, too. As a musician, he formed the popular rock band VOILA, in Los Angeles.

Luke Eisner Height

Amazingly, he is one of the richest models around in the fashion world. He earned his fame through popular works in magazines, commercials, and photoshoots. He has also done TV series. However, that is all that the paps know about him. He is a private person who does not reveal much. So, not many know about his properties, cars, and salary. These details are very speculative at the moment. Luke Eisner is 25 years as of the date and of slim build. Moreover, he is 6 feet and 2 inches tall.

He has blue eyes and is very handsome. He is glowing and basking in the glory of the success of his latest movie. However, some close sources revealed that he made handsome money at a very young age. Moreover, he is basking in the glory of his newfound success.

Luke Eisner Age

Luke Eisner was born on 1st August 1996 in Wisconsin, which is in the US. His father is Bill Eisner, who is a businessman in the media sector and was also employed in Coca-Cola before that. And his mother is Denise Eisner. His grandfather William Eisner was a business magnet in the designing and advertising sector. Furthermore, Luke was born in a middle-class family and is a Christian. Luke was interested in music, acting, and modeling from a very young age. That is how he found his way into the entertainment sector today. His interests acted as a huge motivation for him. He also started practicing music during high school and completed his studies at a reputed university.

Luke Eisner Instagram

Luke Eisner Movies

After completing his higher education, he enrolled himself at Howard Fine Acting Studio. This man has many talents. From a very young age, Luke Eisner was interested in the arts. However, music always remained his first love. He also joined his cousins, David, and Paul Hackbarth, who owns Sound by Design, which is the largest wedding DJ company in Wisconsin. He helped them with the business. Later, he started his own DJ business, Luke Eisner DJ and Lighting LLC. Slowly, he expanded his music business. Moreover, he had started as a simple wedding DJ, but slowly gained a foothold and spread his wings across Milwaukee.

He also started performing at various event venues like Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World, and The Botanical Gardens, to name a few. Additionally, he has also taken part in many charity concerts. He managed to raise funds for Milwaukee Rescue Mission and the Crohn’s Disease Foundation. He did two TV series, The Goldbergs, and Timeline in 2019. Later he went on to do Tall Girl, a movie on Netflix the same year, which led to his immense popularity. He was once spotted at a hair salon, whose owner asked him to give him a shot at modeling. That is how his modeling career took off. He is currently looking forward to more movies, that he may soon appear in.

Luke Eisner’s Net Worth

He has been reportedly making a lot of money after starring in the Netflix movie, Tall Girl. He has made millions by now. However, no one knows his earnings by year. As on 2019, he made $ 0.7 million USD, approximately. Luke Eisner’s Net Worth of more than 4 million USD approximately, and he has been making a lot of advancements in his career in the entertainment sector.

Luke Eisner Dating

He is in a serious relationship with an actress. Furthermore, the couple started dating each other four-five years back. Luke Eisner is dating none other than Kirby Johnson. She had starred in the movie, The Possession of Hannah Grace. They are reportedly starting a blog together. Their first YouTube video happens to star Jojo Siwa. They have been dating one another for over a year now. As of date, the couple is reportedly having a happy time. There are no disturbances in their life. The couple is also planning to marry each other soon. So, that is good news for all the fans out there.

Luke Eisner Awards And Honors

In the year 2013, Luke Eisner won the Wisconsin Young Entrepreneur Award. Some of the other awards that he got were Junior Achievement of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction at Greendale High student.

Luke Eisner Business

Luke Eisner has the genes to be a businessman, as his father and grandfather were both businessmen. Luke amazingly started his first venture when he was just 13 years old. He started his own DJ company in 2010 after a short stint at his brother’s DJ company. Thus, he managed to register his company, Luke Eisner DJ and Lighting, LLC, in 2011. Eisner is currently very serious about his band VOILA and has opened many shows like Kesha, The Fray, and X Ambassadors. He is performing with his band in several locations in California. He has collaborated with his friend, Ross.

Luke Eisner Tall Girl Movie

Luke Eisner has gained immense popularity after starring in Tall Girl. He does not reveal much about his car and bike collection, but people have seen him in a Renault. He is one of the most successful young actors and musicians around in the US today.

Also Read:

As a social media star, he commands a decent fan following. He also has a dog and cat. The model. actor and musician follows a strict diet and exercise regimen as he has to look and stay fit for his entertainment career. His lean body is evidence, of how hard he has been working. Recently, he reprised his role in Tall Girl 2. He has also contributed to the tracks on both Tall Girl movies. Let’s all look forward to Kirby and Luke Diaries.