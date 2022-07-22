0 SHARES Share Tweet

The American actor Ben Affleck and singer Jenniffer Lopez packed their bags to the city of love, Paris following their wedding ceremony. On Thursday night, the Official husband and wife stunned everyone after dining at Le Matignon Restaurant. The nuptial was held on July 16, Saturday at the Little White Wedding Chapel in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple spent no time wasting in their place as they flew to Paris within the next 5 days in their private jet. If You Had My Love singer and Batman v Superman star went straight to the restaurant to kick off their love celebration in Paris after arriving at Le Bourget airport.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Wedding

Holding hands, the romantic couple asked for special seating on the restaurant terrace. One of the dazed guests reported that everyone was gazing at the most famous Hollywood couple when they stepped in and stated that the DeepWater star was looking like a common American guy, except that the filmmaker was wearing a jacket in the scorching heat.

The eyewitness also put light on the mesmerizing beauty of the Fly Girl dancer who entered the diner along with her husband wearing red apparel and looking gorgeous as always. Lopez, 52, shone in her no makeup look, with her blonde hair falling to her shoulders and framing her radiant face. Before heading to their hotel suite, Mr. and Mrs. stayed within the sight of the guests for about 2 hours and left for their night drive.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Engaged

Clark County, Nevada accessed the marriage license to the couple a few months after their engagement that was held in April. A source reported that the pair got the marriage permission on the weekend, followed by which the love birds tied the knots. Although the couple was famous and successful individually, neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck was into a luxurious nuptial, for they chose a very private wedding for themselves.

An insider shared that Jeffiner Lopez and Ben Affleck were longing to get married and when the right time came, they waited for nothing, but just got married. In the brief statement by Ryan Wolfe, the Lead Pastor at Grace Christian Centre in Las Vegas, he shared that the bride and the groom of the Saturday night ceremony had prepared a set of Vows that they were looking to share with each other in the auspicious moment of their lives.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Movie

Although Wolfe was present at the time of vows, respecting their privacy, he did not expose the sacred words that the couple shared with others, except declaring that the words they uttered were immaculately beautiful. Wolfe continued his words saying that anyone could see the love the couple had for each other as the moment was filled with varied emotions, flowing through their eyes.

It was on the sets of the romantic comedy film, Gigli that the pair first crossed their paths. The movie was released in 2002 starring both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. It was gushed to be a love at first sight moment for the couple, but the time was not favorable as they were dragged into scandals wherever they went. The pair literally had a roller coaster ride after dodging their love lives many times. The renowned romance started to bloom its petals in 2003, however, they had to part ways the following year itself.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Get Back Together

The fans were shuttered hearing the heartbreaking news of their split but were back to the cheering mode when the Gigli stars held one another’s hands once again. Though many rumors were diffused in the air about the fire flowers sparkling around them, the close sources to the couple had denied it saying that they were only good friends.

The cause of the split was stated as the overwhelming media attention, which led the pair to break their November 2022 engagement as well. The couple almost got married then, however, destiny had something else written for the duo.

The couple even had plans of hiring dummy brides at three other locations to divert the paparazzi so that they can enjoy their privacy to the fullest. With no other means, a source reported that they had to postpone their wedding date to another one after being disgusted with the unnecessary coverage that the media was focused upon.

However, in the middle of the chaos, Ben Affleck tied the knot with The Adam Project star, Jennifer Garner in the year 2005. The ex-couple got divorced in the year 2018 to which Ben reacted by saying that he was not at a point to share a relationship bound with marriage with Garner, though he had an immeasurable amount of respect for his ex-wife.