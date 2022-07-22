0 SHARES Share Tweet

As the most awaited final season of the American Supernatural Drama series, Manifest is cooking up in the kitchen to serve this fall. Let’s take a deeper view of one of the protagonists. Michaela Stone, one of the prominent characters of the series played by Melissa Roxburgh, has always been a topic of discussion among people, especially by the audience.

Melissa Roxburgh Supernatural Series

Canadian actress Melissa Roxburgh is lately known for her role in the supernatural television series, Manifest. She is also known for her roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, Star Trek Beyond, The Marine 4: Moving Target, etc. the 29-year-old actress is also a well-known model. She belongs to a Christian family in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Melissa Roxburgh’s Age

As mentioned above, Melissa Roxburgh’s family is Canadian by nationality but believes in Christianity. She was born on 10th December 1992 as the second oldest daughter of a Canadian Pastor and mother, Shelly who is a retired British professional tennis player. The family moved to Canada from the United States and founded a church in Vancouver. Also, her father is basically from Chicago thus giving her double citizenship from both Canada and the United States. She, being the second oldest, has two sisters namely Kristie and Ashley, and one younger brother, Matt.

Melissa Roxburgh Instagram

Melissa Roxburgh’s Schooling And Career

The actress has completed her schooling at a Local High School in British Columbia, Canada. Subsequently, she got enrolled at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada, all by herself. From here, she completed her graduation. Roxburgh was much into acting and theatre ever since her childhood. And she always had a great passion to be a famous actress in the entertainment field. Just as she wished she was able to reach her goal.

Melissa Roxburgh Movies And Tv Shows

The actress firstly appeared in Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules in 2011 as Rachel Lewis, a prominent character in the movie. This was her first character in a movie right after graduating from high school. With her acting skills, she was given another opportunity to act in the sequel of her first movie, Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days as a different character. Consequently, she appeared in several other movies one after another making her own space and mark in the industry. She acted as a princess in Big Time Movie, a television film adaptation of the Nickelodeon television series, Big Time Rush. in 2012 she appeared as Blake in the series named Arrow. Currently, the actress is all set for her upcoming work, Manifest Season 4 which will be out this autumn.

Melissa Roxburgh In Supernatural

Michaela is the character handled by the actress in the American supernatural series Manifest. The series is based on a flight trip from Jamaica to New York City in Montego Air Flight 828. The passengers and the crew of the commercial airline suddenly reappear after they were assumed dead for about five and half years. Other than Melissa, the series includes Josh Dallas, Holly Taylor, Athena Karkanis, Matt Long, J. R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, etc.

The first season of the series created by Jeff Rake premiered on 24th September 2018 on NBC. And by the end of the year, NBC ordered further episodes for the first season and later it came to know that the series was renewed for a second season. It was aired in 2020 and thereafter the third season was aired in 2021. All these seasons were telecasted by NBC who later in June 2021 canceled the series after the three seasons. But to relief, the series was taken over by Netflix shortly before it got canceled also, it topped most charts thus convincing Netflix to resume the show for the fourth and final season with twenty episodes.

The fourth season coming on the small screen is a much-anticipated one as it will disclose the secrets behind the reappearing of the passengers after a long five and half years. Earlier this June, Netflix released a Geeked Week Sneak Peek of Manifest Season 4 announcing that the fourth season of Manifest will be exclusively available on Netflix. The video was watched by more than 600,000 people till now. The fourth season will also be released globally, maybe in 2 or more parts.

Melissa Roxburgh Dating

The actress-model has beautiful eyes with blonde hair and as per the latest reports, she is unmarried. Also, there is no insight into past relationships or current dating rumors. She holds a single status with an extremely attractive and charming personality and a pretty smile.

Just like any normal actress, Melissa also holds an official Instagram and Twitter account. Her Instagram is full of her own portraits along with some professional and behind-the-scenes photos of her different shooting locations. While her Twitter just provides a little glimpse of the actress’s personal life.

Melissa Roxburgh’s Net Worth

The Canadian actress acquired a net worth of $1 million from her years of hard work in both her acting and modeling careers. She has appeared in numerous filming roles, Television series as the lead character, and even performed as a model for different business ventures.