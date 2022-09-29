16.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Series

House Of The Dragon Episode 7 Release Date, Trailer!

By Nancy Erin

The House of the Dragon Episode 7, which you are all waiting to see, will be released on October 2 at 9 pm ET. Its trailer is out on September 26th, and people are extremely excited to watch the upcoming episodes.

We hope you have watched the sixth episode of House of Dragons. Anyway, let’s recall now what happened in that episode.

When Will House Of The Dragon Episode 7 Be Out? Release Date, Trailer

The phrase “going out with a bang” was defined in Dragon episode six. Laena Velaryon, now the bride of Daemon Targaryen, stumbles out in her blood-stained nightgown to meet her dragon, Vhagar, after a difficult and risky birth fails.

When Will House Of The Dragon Episode 7 Be Out

The largest dragon in the universe, Vhagar, is dwarfed by her, and after much yelling of “Dracarys,” she reluctantly burns his bonded rider, earning her the name of the warrior she desired.

Vhagar has just recently been presented to us, but the sneak peek for Episode 7 suggests that the dragon disappears. Here are some potential plotters and the potential weapons they may be using.

Rhaena Targaryen is heard claiming that her late mother’s dragon, Vhagar, is missing in the sneak peek. She voiced her disappointment when the dragon egg she got as a newborn in Episode 6 did not hatch. Laena consoled her by informing her that there are various ways to form a relationship with a dragon and that she didn’t bond with Vhagar until she was 15 years old.

Not just Rhaena is affected by dragon issues. Since Aemond, Viserys and Alicent’s younger son, also lacks one, his brother and nephews make fun of him by dressing up a pig as a crude dragon.

Could Alicent (or one of her goons like Larys) have thought up a scheme to capture Vhagar in order to provide Aemond with a dragon to bond with and to increase the King’s collection of dragons now that Laena is dead?

Series NameHouse Of The Dragon
GenreAction, Adventure, Fantasy, Drama
CreatorRyan Condal
George R. R. Martin
DirectorMiguel Sapochnik
Greg Yaitanes
Clare Kilner
ProducerKaren Wacker
Angus More Gordon
Alexis Raben
Kevin Lau
ComposerRamin Djawadi
Country of OriginUnited States
Original LanguageEnglish
Number of Seasons1
Episodes6
First Episode Date21 August 2022
Final Episode Date25 September 2022
Upcoming Episode Release Date2 October 2022 
Main CastPaddy Considine
Matt Smith
Emma D’Arcy
Rhys Ifans
Where to WatchHBO
Filming LocationUnited Kingdom

Dragons are obviously crucial in difficult situations as seen by the prince of Pentos’ offer to Daemon and Laena of a nice lifestyle in exchange for the protective might of their dragons.

Who would be daring enough to slip away with the biggest animal in the world, despite the fact that we know from the literature that Aemond rides Vhagar? Undoubtedly a powerful individual.

Speaking of which, the sneak glimpse included a potent symbol. The notorious catspaw dagger from Game of Thrones has been visible throughout the majority of House of the Dragon, but it looks like it will also make an appearance in Episode 7 while being held in front of a fire.

It not only contains the prophecy Viserys revealed to Rhaenyra, but it also serves as the most crucial link between the program and its original source material. It’s the same dagger that was used to stab Bran in Season 1 and later used to kill the Night King.

House Of The Dragon Episode 7 Trailer

The steel Valyrian dagger may be seen all over House of the Dragon.

House Of The Dragon Episode 7

The dagger’s emergence might indicate that the prophecy we’ve been hearing so much about is resuming, or it might just be used as a dagger.

The fact that a hired assassin used it the first time we saw it gave it the nickname “catspaw,” and assassins are now in the game as a result of Larys and his tongueless allies.

The drama is intensifying, and the inevitable Dance of the Dragons is just around the corner. But there are still unanswered questions, and it is unclear exactly who is plotting what. Soon, the dagger and Vhagar will enter the picture.

We are eagerly waiting for episode 7 of House of Dragons to witness what is inside it. It’s absolutely certain that episode 7 will give us a thrilling experience. Let’s wait and watch…

Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

