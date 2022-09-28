Foo Fighters are paying tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27. A lot of Hawkins’ musician friends are in the lineup. Some of them played at a tribute to him in London earlier this month.

Foo Fighters And Joan Jett Open A Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show In Los Angeles

But before the party started, the band talked to the crowd. Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, said, “This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud.” Grohl added with a laugh, “What we really wanted to do was pay tribute to Taylor in a way that let you sort of spend some time in his musical mind, which could be a pretty scary place.

” “But just like the show in London, we’re all here to celebrate this person who has touched our lives, whether it was from afar or for all of his friends, family, loved ones, musician buddies, and heroes who are here tonight.

He then brought out Joan Jett, who was also emotional as she said, “I have a lot of really beautiful memories of Taylor.” She said this before performing her classics, “Cherry Bomb” and “Bad Reputation,” backed by Foo’s remaining fighters and Travis. Parker plays drums.

The Foo Fighters were hit hard in the gut when their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, died while the band was on tour in March. The Foo Fighters canceled the rest of their tour so they could “take time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the memories we’ve made together.”

Taylor Hawkins was an American singer, musician, songwriter, and drummer with a $40 million net worth. Before joining the rock band Foo Fighters in 1997, Taylor Hawkins played drums on Alannis Morrisette’s Can’t Not Tour.

Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders was a side music project of his. Before he joined the Fighters band in 1997, he toured with Sass Jordan and Alanis Morissette as their drummer. He had also met with Sylvia’s drummer. Sylvia is an advanced experimental band.

Foo Fighters is an American rock band that got started in Seattle, Washington, in 1994. Dave Grohl, who used to play drums for Nirvana, started Foo Fighters as a solo project.

Grohl asked Alanis Morissette’s touring drummer Taylor Hawkins for a suggestion when he needed to replace Goldsmith. Grohl was surprised when Hawkins stepped forward to help. Hawkins joined the band in time for their second album, The Color, and the Shape, to come out in May 1997. The singles “Monkey Wrench,” “Everlong,” “My Hero,” and “Walking After You” were on the album.

Around 2001, Foo Fighters started working with the rock band, Queen. Grohl and Hawkins were both fans of Queen. In March of that year, Grohl and Hawkins inducted them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and played the classic song “Tie Your Mother Down” with them. Hawkins played drums with Roger Taylor.

Joan Jett showed up early at today’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. She performed two of her biggest hits from the 1980s with the remaining members of Foo Fighters and Travis Barker of Blink-182.

In an interview with NME in May, Jett talked about her memories of Hawkins. She remembered the late drummer as “a fuckin’ wonderful guy” and said, “[He] would light up a room.” Kick-ass drummer.” She also said that she and her band, The Blackhearts, met the Foos for the first time “around 2010,” and that they “all really hit it off.”

The one-time supergroup played versions of “Cherry Bomb” and “Bad Reputation”. This last one was especially cool because Jett and the Foos have performed it together many times over the years.

