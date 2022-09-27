Argentina, 1985 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More!

Argentina, 1985 is an upcoming Spanish movie, which is based on the true-life events that took place in one of the most shocking legal cases in Argentina. The movie will be set on the themes of Courtroom Drama, Mystery, and Thriller.

When To Expect The Release Of Argentina, 1985? Cast, Trailer, Where To Watch?

Argentina, 1985 is going to tell the unfiltered truth as to how a prosecutor, a young lawyer, and his newly formed team of inexperienced lawyers will try to bring justice to victims of the country. The dirty lies and politics headed by Argentina’s military dictatorship, how they took the lives of the citizens.

The movie will be seen trying to display the harsh realities and the fact that the unfiltered truth is always a strong medicine. The storyline will revolve around the David-versus-Goliath courtroom battle. As shown by the released trailer, even the prosecutors will be facing threats, but they will continue to strive forward toward the path of justice and truth.

The movie is directed by Santiago Mitre and written by both Santiago Mitre and Mariano Llinás. The producers are Victoria Alonso, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darin, Rivardo Darin, Axel Kuschevatzky, Agustina Llambi-Campbell, Santiago Mitre, Federico Posternak, Phin Glynn, and Cindy Teperman. La Union de Los Rios, Kenya Films, and Infinity Hill are the production companies that are associated with the film

Argentina, 1985 streaming will be done on the online streaming service Amazon prime videos on 21st October 2022. According to the trailer released by Amazon Prime videos. It is suggested that the movie will feature some high-intensity courtroom dramas. Thus, displaying the most notable events that took place during the fearsome trial ever recorded in the entire history of Argentina.

Movie Name Argentina, 1985 Genre Drama

Mystery

Thriller Director Santiago Mitre Writer Santiago Mitre

Mariano Llinás Production Company La Union de Los Rios

Kenya Films Infinity Hill Release Date 21st October 2022 Main Cast Peter Lanzan

Ricardo Darín Where to Watch Amazon prime Language Spanish

Argentina, 1985 release date is 21st October. The movie also premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in the month of September. The movie is going to have an average run length of about two hours and twenty minutes. It will be released on the online streaming service Amazon Prime videos and could also be viewed with the help of a subscription on Amazon instant videos, just watch, etc.

Argentina, 1985 Plot

Argentina, 1985 plot is inspired by some true events. The focus is put on Julio Strasser, who will be portrayed as a government attorney who is described to be exceptionally good at his job of masking hints of panic with his professional role of being the fearless prosecutor.

The story will also feature Luis Moreno Ocampo and the legal team of unrecognized heroes and their bloodiest David-versus-Goliath battle. Julio along with his newly formed team of fresh lawyers will be subjected to constant threats during their battle in the courtroom trying to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta, going through all odds in the deadly race against time, ticking time bombs, and threats.

Where To Watch Argentina, 1985?

Argentina 1985 will be available to watch on the online streaming platform Amazon prime videos on 21st October 2022. The movie also received a special screening at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. It is not confirmed whether the movie will also be having a theatrical release or not.

As per the sources, it will be released in a few cinemas in Spain. Soon after the film’s original release on the online streaming service Amazon Prime Videos, the movie will also be available to stream on various other online streaming websites all over the internet like Fmovies, Dailymotion, etc.

Argentina, 1985 Cast

Argentina, 1985 cast includes the movie’s main characters. The protagonist of the film is Julio Strasser who will be played by Ricardo Darín, portrayed as a public prosecutor, and Peter Lanzan, who will be seen playing the role of Luis Morena Ocampo

The other important characters include Carlos Portaluppi, Norman Briski, Alejo García Pintos, Héctor Díaz, Alejandra Flechner, and Claudio Da Passano. Their character names have not yet been revealed by the makers of the movie, but it is expected that they will be playing the characters that will be comprising the legal time.

The Talk On Social Media About Argentina, 1985

The soon-to-be-released courtroom thriller has caught the eyes of the fans. Fans are readily excited about this upcoming movie because it will reveal the horrific truth of the deadly trial recorded in the history of Argentina. The cast, plot, and revealed trailer have created a buzz all over the internet. It will be a perfect courtroom drama. When released at the 79th Venice International film festival, the movie gained a standing ovation and a huge round of applause from the audience.

#Argentina 1985 was exhibited at the #Venice Film Festival with long standing ovation and applause in its competition for the Golden Lyon #Venezia79 with Ricardo Darín (who was his son Chino Darín as producer), Santiago Mitre (the director), Alejandra Flechner and Peter Lanzani. pic.twitter.com/h5awvivELj — Elisa V. Aquino Laterza (@EVALcreations) September 4, 2022

What To Expect From Argentina, 1985

The movie Argentina,1985 will have an average run length of about two hours and twenty minutes. The filming was originally done in the Spanish language, but it will also be available in other dubbed versions including English. The film will be featuring the story set of events during the prosecution of Argentina’s deadly military dictatorship. The movie’s protagonist will be coming face-to-face with the harsh and deadly realities of life.

The lies and the threatening politics will be taking a gruesome turn and will be costing the lives of many. It will be an attempt to reveal the violence, chaos, lies, and horror that have been slowly and silently poisoning the atmosphere of the country. The film will also have a few exceptional actors such as Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Carlos Portaluppi, Norman Briski, Alejo García Pintos, Héctor Díaz, Alejandra Flechner, and Claudio Da Passano.

Argentina, 1985 Trailer

Argentina, 1985 trailer aimed at giving a glimpse of what the audience might expect from the upcoming movie. It displayed the important cast members all preparing for the courtroom trials and navigating their way through the threats and deadly politics that were involved in the most important trial in Argentina’s history.

Julio Strassera, the movie’s lead character was seen putting together his team for the case, collecting evidence, and putting up a strong mask whereas even though he was worried about the entire case.