The Netflix reality television series Bling Empire began on January 15, 2021. The show covers the lives of affluent, materialistic East and South East Asian and Southeast Asian-American, primarily Chinese, socialites in the Los Angeles area, dubbed “real-life Crazy Rich Asians.”

It is the first American reality television show with a major cast entirely composed of East and South East Asians residing in the United States. The sitcom was renewed for a second season by Netflix on March 10, 2021, with the premiere date scheduled for May 13, 2022.

Bling Empire Season 3 Release Date

After the second season of Bling Empire, which follows the rich Asians and Asian Americans of Los Angeles, debuted on Netflix earlier this year, it has satisfied a reality TV itch we didn’t even realize we had. While we catch up on all the gossip surrounding Anna Shay, Kane Lim, and the rest of the team.

Fans of the show may feel as if it’s been an eternity and a day since they last caught up with all the chaos that was going on within this specific friend group. Season 2 did not, however, begin until May of this year. In fact, compared to the 16-month gap between the previous two seasons.

The spectator’s wait between seasons this time around is very short. On September 13, 2022, Netflix announced that the third season of Bling Empire will be available on the streaming site on October 5, 2022. Make a note of it on your calendars, folks.

Series Name Bling Empire Season 3 Genre Reality Television Director Paris Dylan Production Company Jeff Jenkins Productions Composer Greg Debonne Country of Origin United States Original Language English Number of Seasons 3 First Episode Date January 15, 2021 Final Episode Date May 13, 2022 Upcoming Season Release Date October 5, 2022 Episodes in Upcoming Season 8 Main Cast Anna Shay

Cherie Chan

Christine Chiu Where to Watch Netflix Filming Location Los Angeles

Bling Empire Season 3 Cast

Over the course of three seasons, a core group has developed as the show’s focal point, and they are anticipated to stay so in future episodes. Here are the main characters in Bling Empire.

Anna Shay.

Christine Chiu.

Kane Lim.

Kevin Kreider.

Kim Lee.

Kelly Mi Li.

In the artwork, viewers are also accustomed to seeing fashion model Jaime Xie and Christine’s husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu. Furthermore, Don and Mimi Morris were introduced last season, along with Dorothy Wang, but for the time being, we can only affirm Don and Mimi will be involved in the upcoming episodes.

While Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee left the show in the middle of season two, fans are expecting that all of the other key characters will return for a third season, so let’s hope for more additions for a third season.

Bling Empire Season 3 Trailer

The teaser for the third season of the reality television program Bling Empire has yet to be published by the show’s creators. The show’s most anticipated season, however, is planned to premiere on the internet streaming site Netflix on October 5, 2022.

If fans want to see the teaser for the new season, they may do so on Netflix’s official YouTube account to receive a sneak peek of the season when it becomes available. Click on the following link:

Bling Empire Season 3 Plot

Picking up where we left off with LA’s glamorous and (mainly) rich Asians, the tension in this friend group is at an all-time high — but that won’t stop them from enjoying their best lives. Kim Lee is returning to Vegas in the upcoming season to resume her successful DJ residency after a broken relationship with Kevin Kreider.

Kane Lim secures a huge fashion campaign, while Christine Chiu invites Kevin to Paris Fashion Week to help him revive an old passion. Paris isn’t known as the “City of Love” for nothing. Knowing this, let’s pick up where the group left off.

For starters, two things came to light after Christine sought to approach Anna about a rumor that still doesn’t make much sense. First, Kane’s hand rekindled the rivalry, and for the first time, Christine and Anna seemed to agree on the need to confront him.

Second, it was deduced that the first rumor Christine heard about Anna’s “threats” came from Jaime Xie. Given Jaime and Anna’s friendship, this would be a major betrayal if proven true. Kevin is another. Despite his best attempts to impress Kim, he was unable to win her heart.

This was due, in part, to Kane’s involvement. Despite the fact that Kevin was apparently Kane’s BFF, Kane was quick to sow the seed in Kim’s mind that Kevin could not be trusted. The Bling Empire viewers will have to wait and watch how Kevin handles his ties with each of them.

In terms of the “ex slithering back,” Andrew Gray appeared at Anna’s in the season 2 finale. The last time fans saw Andrew, his former Kelly Mi Li was discussing their breakup. To now, no reason for his reappearance has been provided, therefore this will undoubtedly be a must-watch plotline in the future.

Bling Empire Season 3: Where Can You Watch

Bling Empire Season 3 On Social Media

Season 2 of Bling Empire concludes on a cliffhanger, with cast member Kelly Mi Li’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Gray appearing and knocking on her door shortly as the titles roll. Given the shocking climax, it’s no wonder that the third season ups the drama ante.

And with it, more of what we love about the Bling Empire: friendships, feuds, family relationships, and, of course, the glitter. The show has been dubbed a “real-life Crazy Rich Asians,” and you can anticipate more of the same excitement this season.

As it follows the lives of the affluent Los Angeles socialites we’ve come to know (really know), Swarovski toilets and all. The Bling Empire is a well-known American reality series, and viewers are eagerly awaiting the third season. Following the success of the previous season, many anticipate that the third season will be the finest of all.

People are overjoyed since Bling Empire seasons 2 and 3 were both released in the same year.

Let the countdown begin: Bling Empire Season 3 is coming to Netflix Oct. 5! ✨ pic.twitter.com/nb5H5TIJlm — Golden (@netflixgolden) September 21, 2022

Bling Empire Season 3 Over View

Season two concluded on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Kane telling Anna that Christine had overheard her saying she intended to “finish” her. When Anna and Christine encounter each other, their relationship softens as they realize Kane has distorted things, and they instead decide to confront him about his gossiping.

The only problem is that the season ends before we see the standoff. Drew, Kelly’s ex-boyfriend, then showed up at Anna’s house with a bouquet of roses, leaving viewers in the dark about Kim and Kevin’s will they or won’t they relationship.

We require answers.” Viewers will finally understand why someone’s ex is crawling back with a bouquet of roses in hand,” according to the official season three description. Picking up where we left off with LA’s glamorous and (mainly) rich Asians.

The tension in this friend group is at an all-time high — but that won’t stop them from enjoying their best lives.”Kim Lee is back to Vegas this season to resume her successful DJ residency after a failed relationship with Kevin Kreider.”

Kane Lim lands a major fashion campaign, while Christine Chiu invites Kevin to Paris Fashion Week to assist him in resurrecting an old interest.

Bling Empire Season 3 Episode Guide

The show’s creators have yet to announce the official episode guide for the forthcoming third season, however, the season is likely to include 8 episodes, as in prior seasons. Each episode of the future season will most likely last 28 to 47 minutes. The third season of the program will premiere on October 5, 2022.

