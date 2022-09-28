Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine For Deadpool 3, Confirms Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming superhero movie Deadpool 3 is undoubtedly one of the most exciting movies fans have been waiting for.

This is especially true considering how many superhero movies have failed to live up to expectations.

Doctor Strange 2, Eternals, and many other Marvel movies haven’t really lived up to the hype that was made around them.

Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine For Deadpool 3

Since 2019, when fans finally got to see Avengers: Endgame, there haven’t been many memorable superhero movies. That’s because big stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have left their roles as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively.

However, Deadpool 3 couldn’t have come at a better time. As you know, Deadpool will now be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The deal between Disney and Fox means that characters and things like the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and Deadpool will cross over into the MCU.

Now, before the third movie comes out, Ryan Reynolds has shared the most incredible news with fans.

In a funny video, he announces that a major superhero star will return to the big screen for Deadpool 3.

After Logan, in which he gave up the role of the mutant X-Men member, the Australian actor is now expected to return to the role.

In the video that was released, Ryan is seen sitting on a couch talking about Deadpool joining the MCU.

Then, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is seen walking up the stairs behind him and asking him if he wants to stand next to Deadpool from Deadpool 3.

Ryan posted the video, writing, “It’s hard to keep my mouth shut about this (crossed swords emoji).” When John Krasinski saw the posting, he said, “Wait, is this our movie?” Fans were also happy when they heard the news. “HUGE NEWS!!!” someone wrote. Someone wrote, “Don’t make us laugh! I hope this is real!!!” “WHAT, I haven’t seen the last Wolverine movie yet because I don’t want to see him die. You made my year. Yes! I’m happy,” said another fan.

ICYMI: Deadpool 3 has an official September 2024 release date and Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. https://t.co/7GxNj8MXxB — IGN (@IGN) September 28, 2022

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, and it will be the first time the anti-hero joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The reason for this is that Disney has bought 20th Century Fox. The first two Deadpool movies were written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

They also wrote the third film. Hugh played Wolverine on the big screen for 17 years. The film Logan by James Mangold, which came out in 2016, was Hugh’s last film as Wolverine. At the end of the film, Wolverine dies.

Ryan Confirms Hugh’s Comeback In Wolverine

Ryan says in a tweet, “It’s hard to keep my mouth shut about this.” He talked about the first time the character was seen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He then spoke in a funny way about how he thinks Deadpool should be added to the MCU, saying, “I really needed to get that off my chest.”

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

While making us laugh with his tongue-in-cheek humor, a man walks across the screen and Ryan says, “Hey Hugh, do you want to play Wolverine again?” Jackman says, “Yeah, of course, Ryan.”

The film’s logo then fades in, which is also a reference to Wolverine’s return. The film will hit theaters on September 6, 2024, according to the announcement.

Hugh will return to the role of Wolverine, although he said in the 2017 film “Logan” that he was done with the role of the superhero.

