7.6 C
Oacoma
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
EntertainmentnewsHugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine For Deadpool 3,...
Entertainmentnews

Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine For Deadpool 3, Confirms Ryan Reynolds

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

11
0

Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming superhero movie Deadpool 3 is undoubtedly one of the most exciting movies fans have been waiting for.
This is especially true considering how many superhero movies have failed to live up to expectations.

Doctor Strange 2, Eternals, and many other Marvel movies haven’t really lived up to the hype that was made around them.

Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine For Deadpool 3

Since 2019, when fans finally got to see Avengers: Endgame, there haven’t been many memorable superhero movies. That’s because big stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have left their roles as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively.

Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine For Deadpool 3, Confirms Ryan Reynolds

However, Deadpool 3 couldn’t have come at a better time. As you know, Deadpool will now be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The deal between Disney and Fox means that characters and things like the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and Deadpool will cross over into the MCU.

Now, before the third movie comes out, Ryan Reynolds has shared the most incredible news with fans.

In a funny video, he announces that a major superhero star will return to the big screen for Deadpool 3.

After Logan, in which he gave up the role of the mutant X-Men member, the Australian actor is now expected to return to the role.

In the video that was released, Ryan is seen sitting on a couch talking about Deadpool joining the MCU.

Then, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is seen walking up the stairs behind him and asking him if he wants to stand next to Deadpool from Deadpool 3.

Ryan posted the video, writing, “It’s hard to keep my mouth shut about this (crossed swords emoji).” When John Krasinski saw the posting, he said, “Wait, is this our movie?” Fans were also happy when they heard the news. “HUGE NEWS!!!” someone wrote. Someone wrote, “Don’t make us laugh! I hope this is real!!!” “WHAT, I haven’t seen the last Wolverine movie yet because I don’t want to see him die. You made my year. Yes! I’m happy,” said another fan.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, and it will be the first time the anti-hero joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The reason for this is that Disney has bought 20th Century Fox. The first two Deadpool movies were written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

They also wrote the third film. Hugh played Wolverine on the big screen for 17 years. The film Logan by James Mangold, which came out in 2016, was Hugh’s last film as Wolverine. At the end of the film, Wolverine dies.

Ryan Confirms Hugh’s Comeback In Wolverine

Ryan says in a tweet, “It’s hard to keep my mouth shut about this.” He talked about the first time the character was seen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He then spoke in a funny way about how he thinks Deadpool should be added to the MCU, saying, “I really needed to get that off my chest.”

While making us laugh with his tongue-in-cheek humor, a man walks across the screen and Ryan says, “Hey Hugh, do you want to play Wolverine again?” Jackman says, “Yeah, of course, Ryan.”

The film’s logo then fades in, which is also a reference to Wolverine’s return. The film will hit theaters on September 6, 2024, according to the announcement.

Hugh will return to the role of Wolverine, although he said in the 2017 film “Logan” that he was done with the role of the superhero.

Read More:

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Stars Emayatzy Corinealdi As A High-powered Defense Attorney Who Loves Criminals

Previous articleSaquon Barkley Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!
Next articleJason Aldean Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Jason Aldean Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Jason Aldean was born in February 1977 across Macon, Georgia, into the limbs of his parents, Mr. Berry Aldean...
Net Worth

Saquon Barkley Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

Saquon Barkley is an American professional football player running back for the National Football League's (NFL) New York Giants. His...
Net Worth

Vanna White Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Age!

Vanna Marie Rosich was born on 18th February 1957, Conway, South Carolina. Vanna White is the girl child of...
Net Worth

What Is Taylor Hale Net Worth? Age, Family, Relationship!

Taylor Hale is a well-known American model, beauty contest winner, television personality, and Instagram influencer. She is from the...
Net Worth

Kathie Lee Gifford Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

"Kathie" Kathryn is an American television personality, comedian, singer, and actress Lee Gifford. She started as a singer in...
news

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Stars Emayatzy Corinealdi As A High-powered Defense Attorney Who Loves Criminals

Emayatzy Corinealdi is ready to take the case. Ava DuVernay's film Middle of Nowhere was Corinealdi's first role in...

Must read

news

Khloé Kardashian Criticized For Hospital Bed Photo After Surrogate Mom Had Her Son

In the premiere of the second season of "The...
news

Is Hunter Pence Still Married? Know His Age, Career Earnings, And Relationship Details!

Hunter Pence was born on April 13, 1983, in...
news

Who Is Celtics’ Kathleen Nimmo Lynch?

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch is a member of the Boston...
news

Amal Clooney Holds Hands With Her Husband, George Clooney!

On Thursday night, Amal Clooney and her husband George...
news

Gi Joe OMG Crenshaw Rapper Died At The Age Of 33!

Joe "Gi Joe OMG" Stone was an actor and...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Regis Philbin Net Worth, Cause Of Death, Age, Bio!

Net Worth 0
American actor, singer, and television host Regis Philbin was...

Foo Fighters And Joan Jett Open A Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show In Los Angeles

Top News 0
Foo Fighters are paying tribute to their late drummer...

Kathie Lee Gifford Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Net Worth 0
"Kathie" Kathryn is an American television personality, comedian, singer,...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun